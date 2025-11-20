Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Thomas Helps Unrivaled Team Make Playoffs

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas was one of the stars who played in Unrivaled's first season, and she helped them make the playoffs.

Davion Moore

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) controls the ball against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the first half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) controls the ball against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) in the first half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alyssa Thomas made her presence felt in her first season with the Phoenix Mercury. She had an exceptional year, and she helped the team reach the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.

The Mercury acquired her and Satou Sabally during the offseason, and both of them played major role's in how Phoenix's season played out. Before all of that, both Sabally and Thomas were competing in Unrivaled.

Alyssa Thoma
Sep 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives the ball past Minnesota Lynx forward Maria Kliundikova (77) during game three of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Unrivaled had its first season at the beginning of the year, and some of the WNBA's best players were involved. Thomas played for Laces BC, and she was teammates with Jackie Young, Tiffany Hayes, Kayla McBride, Kate Martin and Stephanie Dolson.

Laces BC finished the season with a record of 7-7, and they started the season with a big win over Phanton BC. They beat them 86-48, and all of their places scored in double figures. McBride was the team's leading scorer, as she had 28 points. She also had six rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Alyssa Thoma
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) huddles with her teammates during their WNBA semifinal playoff game against the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas was the team's second-leading scorer, as she had 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal. Then, Dolson and Hayes both had 14 points and Martin had 12.

After that, Laces BC improved to 2-0 as they beat Mist BC 63-43. McBride was the leader once again, and she had 21 points. Hayes had 16 points, and Thomas was behind her and she had a double-double. The Mercury forward had 15 rebounds in that game, and she scored 12. She also had four assists, a steal and a block.

Alyssa Thoma
Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts after getting called for a foul against the Golden State Valkyries in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Thomas' team continued to shine, and they improved to 3-0 after a win over Vinyl BC. This game was closer than the first two, as Laces BC beat them 83-79. The team's balanced scoring continued to flourish, as Hayes led the way with 26 points. Thomas had another double-double, as she had 14 points and 12 rebounds. She also had four assists and two steals.

Thomas and Laces BC reach the playoffs

Phoenix's star had a good year, and in the end, she averaged 11.5 rebounds, 11.3 points, 4.5 assists and a steal. Her team made the playoffs, and it led to a matchup with Rose BC. Thomas had 20 points in that game, but Rose BC beat Laces BC 63-57. Thomas is a star, and whether it is the WNBA, Unrivaled or Project B, she is going to shine.

Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas' Unrivaled season when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.