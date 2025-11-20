Mercury's Thomas Helps Unrivaled Team Make Playoffs
Alyssa Thomas made her presence felt in her first season with the Phoenix Mercury. She had an exceptional year, and she helped the team reach the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.
The Mercury acquired her and Satou Sabally during the offseason, and both of them played major role's in how Phoenix's season played out. Before all of that, both Sabally and Thomas were competing in Unrivaled.
Unrivaled had its first season at the beginning of the year, and some of the WNBA's best players were involved. Thomas played for Laces BC, and she was teammates with Jackie Young, Tiffany Hayes, Kayla McBride, Kate Martin and Stephanie Dolson.
Laces BC finished the season with a record of 7-7, and they started the season with a big win over Phanton BC. They beat them 86-48, and all of their places scored in double figures. McBride was the team's leading scorer, as she had 28 points. She also had six rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Thomas was the team's second-leading scorer, as she had 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal. Then, Dolson and Hayes both had 14 points and Martin had 12.
After that, Laces BC improved to 2-0 as they beat Mist BC 63-43. McBride was the leader once again, and she had 21 points. Hayes had 16 points, and Thomas was behind her and she had a double-double. The Mercury forward had 15 rebounds in that game, and she scored 12. She also had four assists, a steal and a block.
Thomas' team continued to shine, and they improved to 3-0 after a win over Vinyl BC. This game was closer than the first two, as Laces BC beat them 83-79. The team's balanced scoring continued to flourish, as Hayes led the way with 26 points. Thomas had another double-double, as she had 14 points and 12 rebounds. She also had four assists and two steals.
Thomas and Laces BC reach the playoffs
Phoenix's star had a good year, and in the end, she averaged 11.5 rebounds, 11.3 points, 4.5 assists and a steal. Her team made the playoffs, and it led to a matchup with Rose BC. Thomas had 20 points in that game, but Rose BC beat Laces BC 63-57. Thomas is a star, and whether it is the WNBA, Unrivaled or Project B, she is going to shine.
Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas' Unrivaled season when you click right here!