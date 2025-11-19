What Makes Mercury's Alyssa Thomas an Elite Defender
The Phoenix Mercury had a big offseason this year. They brought in two stars who helped them avoid a rebuild. The Mercury lost two big players in Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, but Phoenix's new stars helped them succeed.
The Mercury brought in Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, and both of them contributed right away. Both of them had big games, and they made an impact in multiple areas. Thomas had an incredible year, and she was one of the finalists for Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Phoenix's MVP candidate averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. She helped the team succeed all year, and she did it on both ends of the floor. She had games like her performance against the Indiana Fever, where she showed off her scoring. Thomas had a career-high 32 points in that game, but the Fever beat the Mercury 107-101.
In the past, Thomas' best games were examined. Her best facilitating game was against the Golden State Valkyries. She had 16 assists in that game, and it was one of her eight triple-doubles. Thomas' top rebounding game was against the Los Angeles Sparks, as she had 16. She also had 15 assists, 12 points and three steals.
That game was not the first time Thomas had three steals. She made an impact on the defensive end all year, and her first game with three steals happened early in the season.
Thomas' defense stops Chicago
Phoenix's forward had three steals against the Chicago Sky. The Mercury faced them for the first time back in May, and they picked up a 94-89 win over Chicago. Thomas had an all-around game, and she was dishing the ball to her teammates. She had 15 assists in that outing, and she made an impact in other areas as well.
Thomas had 10 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks against Chicago. The Mercury won their second game in a row, but they lost to the Minnesota Lynx in the next one. Their star forward missed that game, but she would return a few games later.
After that, Thomas had three steals against teams like the Dallas Wings, the Washington Mystics and others. Overall, she had nine games with three steals, and most of them happened in August. She had six that month, and the Mercury were reaping the benefits.
Thomas is a star, and if she returns to the Mercury, she will continue to make an impact.
