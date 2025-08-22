Standout Star: Alyssa Thomas Gets 100th Double-Double In Loss
After back-to-back wins, the Phoenix Mercury had a rough night against the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces defeated them 83-61, and Las Vegas' winning streak is still intact. They have won nine in a row.
The Mercury did not have their best showing, and with the loss, Phoenix has dropped to fifth in the league standings.
Despite the loss, the Mercury had a player who stood out in this game. She has played well all season, and she has contributed in multiple areas throughout the year.
Alyssa Thomas finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the loss. She was the team's leading scorer in a game where the Mercury had only two players in double figures. This was a contrast from their performance against the Golden State Valkyries earlier this week. Phoenix had five players in double figures in that game, and when they play like that, they are undefeated.
Satou Sabally was the second player to score in double figures, and she finished the game with 15 points. She also had three rebounds and two assists.
Thomas' performance in this game was noteworthy, as she tallied the 100th double-double of her career. She joins players like Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker and Aces' star A'ja Wilson. Thomas has accomplished many things in her career, and she continues to add to the list.
The Mercury have a chance to recover from the loss, as they are right back in action. They take on the Valkyries, but this time, Phoenix will be on their home floor. The Mercury picked up an impressive win over the Valkyries in the last meeting, and this time around, they can do the same thing. They can also end the season series against Golden State on a high note.
Will the Mercury get the sweep?
Phoenix has a 3-0 lead over Golden State, and they can get the sweep if they win tonight. If they have a performance like they did in their 98-91 win over the Valkyries, they are in good shape. If they struggle in this game, another strong performance from Thomas could put them over the top.
Thomas had a nice showing against the Aces, and while things did not go in the Mercury's favor, they can get right back on track with a win over the Valkyries.
