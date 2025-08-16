Kahleah Copper on Speaks on What Makes Alyssa Thomas Unique
Alyssa Thomas is one of the WNBA's best players and one of its most unique. The MVP candidate is known for breaking (and creating) league records and pulling off statistical feats nobody has ever pulled off before, all while setting the tone with her physicality and her signature smirk. Fellow Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper reflected on what makes her so unique saying, "she doesn't care about what everyone else does," per Desert Wave Media.
In a league that has been transitioning from traditional two-big offenses to a more NBA-style game of spacing and outside shooting, Thomas is one of just the few players her size -- she's 6'2", much shorter than traditional dominant post players -- to not migrate beyond the three-point arc.
Despite rarely shooting from beyond 15 feet or so, neither her offense nor her team's offense has suffered for it. Thomas is shooting just under 54% from the field for the season despite teams daring her to shoot and packing the paint to stop her brusing drives to the rim.
"Her not shooting the three just doesn't matter," said Copper. "To have the success that she's having, making history not shooting threes...if it ain't broke...It's just so much respect out to her because they feel that pressure like 'okay they're doing this'....but she never wavers in what she does. That's just confidence, that's just [being] comfortable in who you are."
Thomas is truly one of one in the basketball world, a nominal power forward who handles and distributes the ball like a point guard. She's the only forward in the top 10 in league history in assists and currently leads the league in dimes while guarding all five positions on the other end. "I don't think there's a better passer than her at her position. I just love playing with her. I know she'll find me. And just very unselfish."
If the superstar known as The Engine can lead the Mercury to enough wins over the final stretch of the season to move a spot or two up in the standings, she could go from dark horse MVP candidate to the favorite and take home the coveted award for the first time in her career. It would be the recognition that one of the league's best hoopers deserves, and an acknowledgement that there's more to being an elite player than just scoring.
