Alyssa Thomas Sets New WNBA Record
In Thursday night's dominant 35-point victory over the visiting Indiana Fever, All-Star forward Alyssa Thomas outdid herself yet again, and has etched her name into yet another part of the WNBA record books.
Just two days prior, Thomas had picked up her second straight triple-double in a win over the Connecticut Sun, the team she spent the first 11 years of her career with. That was just the third time a WNBA player had recorded back-to-back triple-doubles, and all three times were by Thomas. Against the Fever, Thomas raised the bar even higher, becoming the only player to ever put up a triple-double in three consecutive games.
It was the 19th triple-double of her career, and she now has nearly five times more of them than any other player in league history. She dropped 18 points while hitting 66% of her shots from the field, pulled down 11 rebounds, and added 10 assists (with three steals as an added bonus).
The Engine set the tone from the outset and her physicality and intensity lifted up the Mercury, who played perhaps their best game of the entire season, absolutely dismantling a playoff team. Phoenix outscored the Fever by 32 points in AT's time on the court. She played just 29 minutes.
All three of the triple-doubles in this streak came in wins, and those wins were much needed after the Mercury had lost five out of six games and lost their third place spot in the league standings. All three wins have been by double digits, suggesting that Phoenix may be getting back to their peak form.
Thomas had a perfectly even 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in their 16-point away win against the Chicago Sky and 13 points, 12 boards, and 12 assists in their 16-point home victory over the Sun before putting up an 18-11-10 stat line in their blowout win over the Fever.
With the Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier sidelined due to an injury, and the Mercury returning to their winning ways, Thomas's MVP candidacy should start picking up steam. She's been putting on a show lately for one of the league's best teams, and her constant record breaking has been impossible to ignore.
This season has been a showcase for one of the league's most unique and versatile players and if Phoenix keeps winning, she might take home the MVP award for the first time in her career.