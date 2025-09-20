Why Mercury's Alyssa Thomas Deserves MVP
The WNBA's awards are being announced through the playoffs, and so far, the Most Improved Player, the Rookie of the Year, the Coach of Year and Defensive Player of the Year have been revealed.
Veronica Burton took home Most Improved Player, and Natalie Nakase, her head coach took home Coach of the Year. They both won due to how well the Golden State Valkyries did in their first season.
Paige Bueckers took home the prestigious rookie award, and she joins players like Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi, Candace Parker and others.
A'ja Wilson and Alanna Smith became Co-Defensive Players of the Year, which is the first time in history players shared this award.
Now, the league has announced the five finalists of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race. Mercury forward Alyssa Tomas is in the race, and she is joined by some of the league's top players. Wilson is in this race, as well as Kelsey Mitchell, Allisha Gray and Napheesa Collier.
AT's shot at MVP
All of these players have a legitimate case for MVP, and Thomas' argument is one of the most noteworthy. Thomas had a great year, as she averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Phoenix's star was one of the league's Peak Performers as she led the league in assists, and did so by a large margin. Then, her triple-doubles also come to mind.
Thomas had eight triple-doubles this season, and it began with a game against the Dallas Wings. She had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Then, she continued to play at a high level, and had other triple-doubles throughout the season.
The Mercury forward's last triple-double was against the Los Angeles Sparks. That was Phoenix's last home game, and that was a historic triple-double for Thomas, as she tallied it in 21 minutes and 52 seconds.
Thomas' triple-double in that game was the quickest in history. Jessica Shepard of the Minnesota had one, and she did it in 21 minutes and 57 seconds a bit earlier. Thomas put on a show for the home crowd, and she had a chance to rest after making history.
In what has been an excellent season, Thomas stood out. Her year will be remembered for years to come, and winning MVP would be the icing on the cake.
Please follow us on X to see if Alyssa Thomas wins her first MVP when you click right here!