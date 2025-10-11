Phoenix's Thomas Gets Another Accolade, Joins Past Mercury Stars
This will be a year to remember for Alyssa Thomas, as she joined a new team, and she has flourished with them. She averaged 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals. She was one of the league's Peak Performers, and she joined A'ja Wilson and Angel Reese.
The Phoenix Mercury made the right move in bringing in Thomas, and now, she has another accolade under her belt. Recently, Thomas was named a member of the WNBA All-First Team. She joins A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray and Kelsey Mitchell.
Like Thomas, Collier and Wilson were also on the WNBA All-Defensive First Team. Wilson won Most Valuable Player (MVP), which was an award that Collier, Gray, Mitchell and Thomas were finalists for.
Thomas had an excellent season, and she made history in the process. She had eight triple-doubles this season, which means she broke her previous record. She had six in 2023, and that season, she finished second in MVP voting.
Phoenix's forward also became the first player to have three triple-doubles in a row. Thomas did so much for her new team, and in the end, she helped them reach the WNBA Finals.
Thomas made the First Team last year, but she was playing for the Connecticut Sun. The Mercury did have a player on one of the All-WNBA Teams, as Kahleah Copper made Second Team in her first season with the Mercury.
Thomas also made the First Team in 2023, and there was no Mercury player on either team that year. Of course, that was a bad year for the team, and they finished the season with a record of 9-31.
Thomas joins past Mercury stars
As far as the First Team, the last Mercury player to do it before Thomas was Skylar Diggins. Diggins did it in 2022, and she averaged 19.7 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds, 1.6 steals and a block. She did a bit of everything that year, and the Mercury finished with a record of 15-21. That was her final year with the Mercury, as she missed the following year due to maternity leave.
Before that, there were others Mercury players who made First Team, and now Thomas adds her name to the list. If she remains with Phoenix, she will continue to add more accolades such as this, and she will secure her place in Mercury history. It is only a matter of time.
