Mercury Down A Star, Looking To Extend The Series
The Phoenix Mercury came up short in Game 3, as the Las Vegas Aces beat them 90-88. With the Mercury being back on their home floor, it was a good opportunity for them to get a win and make the series 2-1. However, A'ja Wilson's late shot helped seal the deal for the Aces.
Now, the Mercury are down 3-0, and they are at home for another game. This is a must-win situation for them, and now, they will be without one of their best players.
Satou Sabally will be out for Game 4, as it was revealed that she suffered a concussion towards the end of Game 3.
Before the injury, Sabally had 24 points, five rebounds, three assists and a block. The "Unicorn" has played well throughout the playoffs, and up to that point, she was helping her team as they tried to fight their way back into the game.
When Sabally exited the game, a motivated Mercury team got going and trimmed the Aces' lead. Kahleah Copper led the way, as she had 11 points. She had a quiet night early on, but after the unfortunate incident, she started to heat up.
The Mercury fought to the end, but Wilson's shot led to another loss.
Phoenix was led by DeWanna Bonner in that game, as she had a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds. Then, outside of Bonner, Sabally and Copper, Alyssa Thomas also scored in double figures. She finished the game with 14 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
Thomas nearly had a triple-double, and if this next game comes down to the wire, she may add to her total. The Mercury are in a difficult situation, and with one of their new stars out, things become even tougher.
Mercury hoping to win Game 4, extend the series
Luckily, the Mercury will be home for Game 4, and despite the loss in the previous game, they remain a threat on their home floor. If the Mercury play as a team, and they can slow down the Aces, they can force a Game 5.
The Mercury have had a great year, and regardless of what happens in the next game, one thing is for certain. They will put up a fight.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players such as Satou Sabally and to receive updates on them when you click right here!