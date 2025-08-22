Mercury Fall in Standings in Loss to Aces
The Phoenix Mercury have fallen to fifth in the WNBA standings after an 83-61 home loss to the Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury offense never found a rhythm, posting the lowest point total they've had in any game this season, never hitting 20 points in any quarter.
Only two Mercury players scored in double figures, while five managed to hit at least 10 for Vegas, who are now in the driver's seat for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. They've won a league-leading nine straight games and have won the season series against Phoenix, 3-1.
1st quarter
The Aces came out aggressive, looking to create mismatches for A'ja Wilson from the start. They pushed the tempo from early on, even getting an early fast break bucket after a made shot by Phoenix. After an outrageous no-look pass from Chelsea Gray found Jackie Young in transition for a layup and Gray used a silky crossover to set up a tough midrange make over Monique Akoa Makani, the Mercury were forced to call an early timeout.
Phoenix had missed some early opportunities at the rim, but got regained some momentum thanks to a three from Satou Sabally and a tough interior bucket by Alyssa Thomas to cap a 9-2 run and give Phoenix the lead. Vegas would bounce back and take a 23-17 lead into the second quarter.
2nd quarter
The Mercury offense struggled with stagnation in the second, putting just 12 points on the board for an entire quarter. Natasha Mack earned a trip to the free throw line to stop an 11-0 Vegas run, but Phoenix just couldn't get shots to fall and the Aces were going to work in the midrange.
A jump hook from Thomas and an and-one on the low block from Sabally were signs of life for the struggling offense, but Gray hit a highly contested iso jumper over Kathryn Westbeld to close the first half with the Aces leading 43-29.
3rd quarter
Sabally opened the scoring with a wide open transition three but Wilson answered back immediately with a very comfortable midrange pull-up. Akoa Makani knocked down a three to get Phoenix within single digits and got to the line after attacking a closeout soon after, but Vegas was able to keep the Mercury at arm's length with buckets of their own.
With a little less than 6:30 left in the quarter, Kahleah Copper collided with Wilson's hip while running through a screen and hit the floor in pain. She did not re-enter the game after.
A lineup of Thomas and four bench players strung together a few strong defensive possessions, but the team made little headway. A Gray baseline fader over Lexi Held gave the Aces a 59-46 lead after three. Wilson already had 16 points and 12 boards.
4th quarter
Vegas put the game away quickly in the fourth. Phoenix fell down 68-50 early, with Vegas continuing to have success scoring in the paint.
After Gray hit a jumper with a defender practically in her jersey and Wilson got an and-one off a gorgeous feed from Jackie Young, the Aces were up by 21 and the game was effectively over. Phoenix subbed in an all-bench lineup featuring Kitija Laksa, Kiana Williams, and Kalani Brown.
Vegas went on to win, 83-61. Wilson led the Aces with 19 points and 13 boards, while Gray had 12 points on 66% shooting Dana Evans added 17 points in just nine minutes (on 7-for-9 shooting) off the bench.
Thomas led the Mercury with 17 points, 11 boards, and six assists, while Sabally, their only other player in double figures, had 15.
The Mercury shot just 31% from the field and 18.8% from three for the game and had just 12 assists compared to 13 turnovers. The Aces turned the ball over just four times the entire night.
Phoenix's next game will be at home against the Golden State Valkyries, with less than 24 hours between games.