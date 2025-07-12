Is Phoenix One Of The League's Best Passing Teams?
The WNBA has been exciting. There are numerous teams having good seasons, and each of them has a legitimate shot at winning a championship. When it comes to the top teams in the league, teams like the Minnesota Lynx, the New York Liberty and the Phoenix Mercury come to mind.
The Lynx remain the top team in the league despite back-to-back losses. They lost to the Mercury on Wednesday. Then, the Chicago Sky beat them 87-81. Minnesota is now 18-4, and peers like Phoenix and New York may start to creep up on them.
The Mercury are second in the league with a record of 14-6. Their hot start to the season comes from their efficient offense and their impactful defense.
Phoenix is in the top five of multiple categories this year. One of the areas where they stand out the most is passing. The Mercury are fourth in assists per game. They average 21.0 assists. The Lynx are first in this area, as they average 23.6 assists.
The Seattle Storm are second in assists per game, and New York is third. The Storm average 21.7 and the Liberty average 21.1.
Phoenix is the home of this year's league leader in assists. Alyssa Thomas averages 9.5 assists, which puts her over players such as Caitlin Clark, Natasha Cloud, Courtney Williams and Skylar Diggins. Thomas' passing has benefited the Mercury, as it helps those who cannot create their own shots.
Thomas can get her teammates involved, which can lead to balanced scoring. While a team's stars helps them get wins, a total team effort makes them even more dangerous.
Thomas has had 15 assists in three games this season. The first time she had 15 was against the Chicago Sky. Then, she did the same against the Liberty and the Dallas Wings.
The veteran forward is the team leader in assists by a significant margin. Monique Akoa Makani is second in this category. She averages 2.7. Satou Sabally is third and averages 2.6. The Mercury have three other players who average two or more.
Phoenix is one of the teams to keep an eye on. They are one of the most complete rosters in the league, and they are excelling in multiple areas. This may be the Mercury's year, and their ball movement will help them win.
