Mercury Frontcourt Continues To Shine
The Phoenix Mercury continue to shine. They are 14-6 after their win over the Minnesota Lynx, as Alyssa Thomas had a career-high 29 points.
The Mercury picked up a statement win, and outside of the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics, Phoenix is the only team to defeat Minnesota. Phoenix is rising, and there are a few reasons for their success. One of them is their frontcourt.
Their frontcourt consists of Thomas, Satou Sabally and rookie Kathryn Westbeld. The Mercury acquired Sabally and Thomas in an offseason trade, and Westbeld signed a training camp contract. She signed a training camp contract with the Los Angeles Sparks back in 2018, but she was waived shortly after.
Westbeld spent time overseas before getting a shot with the Mercury. Now, she is having a nice rookie season and flourishing in her role.
Sabally is averaging 19.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals. She has played in 18 games this season and has missed the Mercury's last two.
Thomas is averaging 15.3 points, 9.5 assists, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals. She has played in 15 games. She missed a few earlier in the season due to a calf injury.
Her last two games have stood out, as she had a triple-double against the Dallas Wings, then she had her career high in points. Thomas' triple-double was the 16th of her career, and her 12th regular season one. There is plenty of games left in the season, and there is a good chance that she gets another triple-double before the end of the season.
Westbeld is having a solid year. She currently averages 6.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals. In the game against the Lynx, Westbeld had seven points, six rebounds and two steals.
Sabally, Thomas and Westbeld all have their strengths.
Sabally is a versatile scorer who does a bit of everything. She dishes the ball, and she is a reliable rebounder. The three-time All-Star is one of the league's young stars, and she continues to elevate her game. Thomas is a physical player who fills the stat sheet. Her ability to tally triple-doubles proves how skilled and versatile she is.
Westbeld can grab boards, and she brings consistency and hustle. It is not easy being a starter in your rookie season, but with her international experience, she fits right in.
The Mercury frontcourt has played well, and if they remain healthy, they put Phoenix in a position to succeed.
