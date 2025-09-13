Why The Mercury and Wings Finished Their Series 2-2
The Phoenix Mercury won a number of season series during the regular season, and how many they won may be discussed at a late date. Phoenix recently beat teams like the Washington Mystics, the Connecticut Sun and the Los Angeles Sparks in season series, despite the Sun and Sparks winning their last meetings. The Sun beat the Mercury 87-84, while the Sparks beat them 88-83. However, both teams simply avoided the sweep, but still lost the series.
Phoenix had a shot at winning another series, but their last one ended in a tie. The Dallas Wings beat them 97-76 in the last game, and they tied the series 2-2.
This Mercury started this series with a 93-80 win at home. That was a strong performance from the Mercury, and Satou Sabally had 20 points against her former team. There were other players who scored in double figures, as Kitija Laksa had 14 points, and Alyssa Thomas, Kathryn Westbeld and Lexi Held all had 11.
The second game was when the Wings secured their first win, as they beat the Mercury 98-89. This was Sabally's first game back in Dallas, and she received her share of boos. Regardless, she had a solid showing, as she had 20 points. Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer in that game, and she finished with 33 points. She was a few points shy of her career high.
Phoenix came up short in that game, but responded with a big game after that. They beat the Wings 102-72, and they did it without Sabally and Copper. Both were out due to injury, but with big performances from Sami Whitcomb and Thomas, the Mercury got a blowout win.
Whitcomb has big night, Mercury win by 30
Whitcomb had a career-high 36 points, and Thomas had her first triple-double of the season. She had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. That was a great win for Phoenix, and throughout the season, Thomas ended up having more triple-doubles. So, that was just the start of Thomas' historic season.
Then, in the final game, Sabally was the team's leading scorer with 14 points. Kalani Brown was the only other player to score in double figures, as she had 12 points. She also had five rebounds in the process.
Phoenix may not have won this series, but they have an even bigger series coming up. The playoffs are getting started, and the Mercury are facing the defending champions as they go for another championship. Time will tell whether or not they make it happen.
