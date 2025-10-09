Why Mercury's Thomas Made Another All-Defensive Team
There are some elite defenders in the WNBA, and it has been that way since the beginning. There have been great defenders over the years, and someone like Teresa Weatherspoon, Lisa Leslie, Tamika Catchings and others come to mind. Those three legends won Defensive Player of the Year multiple times in their careers, as they gave teams headaches on that end of the floor.
Last month, two players added their name to the list, as Alanna Smith and A'ja Wilson were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year. Wilson is no stranger to the award, as she also won in 2022 and 2023.
Now, Smith and Wilson are being honored again, and they are joined by one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars.
Thomas joins Co-Defensive Players of the Year
The league announced the All-Defensive Teams, and Phoenix's forward Alyssa Thomas made the First Team. Joining Smith, Thomas and Wilson are Gabby Williams and Napheesa Collier, who took home Defensive Player of the Year last season.
This season, Thomas made an impact on the defensive end, and for starters, she was in the top five when it came to defensive rebounds. She averaged 7.2 in that area. She was also in the top 10 when it came to steals, and she averaged 1.6. When it comes to totals, Thomas had 280 defensive rebounds and 62 steals.
Thomas made an impact on both ends of the floor, and it was only a matter of time before she was recognized for her efforts. The Mercury were a good defensive team this season, as they had a rating of 100.4. Thomas played a big role in their success, as well as someone like Natasha Mack.
Phoenix's defense was just as strong as their offense, and one of their new stars helped set the tone. This is not the first time that Thomas has made an All-Defensive Team. She made the First Team in 2020 and 2023, then she made the Second Team in 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024.
Thomas is doing a bit of everything for the Mercury, and her team is playing well as a result. While she did not win Most Valuable Player (MVP) this year, it is good to see her get some sort of recognition. Thomas had a great year, and regardless of what happens in the Finals, both she and her team should be proud of what they achieved.
Please follow us on X to read more about Alyssa Thomas and other great defenders when you click right here!