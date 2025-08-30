Phoenix Mercury On SI

Three Players To Watch In Phoenix's Game Against New York

The Phoenix Mercury are back in action, and they face one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Davion Moore

Jul 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with head coach Nate Tibbets and forward DeWanna Bonner (14) after scoring in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with head coach Nate Tibbets and forward DeWanna Bonner (14) after scoring in the first quarter against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have a winning streak going, as they have won their last three games. They beat the Chicago Sky on Thursday, and as a result they swept their season series against them. Phoenix beat Chicago 83-79 in a game where Kahleah Copper led the team in scoring.

Copper finished with 28 points, and the Mercury got a win on her birthday.

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates a three point shot against the Chicago Sky in the second half at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury will face the New York Liberty this time around, and despite New York sliding down the standings, they are still an elite team. This is a game the Mercury cannot take lightly, and if this game comes down to the wire, Phoenix will need strong games from some of their top players. When it comes to those players, the first one that comes to mind is Alyssa Thomas.

1.) Alyssa Thomas

Thomas is having an incredible season, and she has made history in that time. She is tallying triple-doubles, and she had one this week against the Los Angeles Sparks. Then, while she did not have a triple-double against the Sky, Thomas had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts against the Chicago Sky in the second half at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When it comes to Thomas, the triple-double watch is real. She can have one at any moment, and everyone is waiting to see if she has another. This game is no exception. This will be a challenging game for the Mercury, and even if Thomas does not have a triple-double, she will still be a factor in this game.

2.) Satou Sabally

Satou Sabally has played well in the Mercury's last few games. She finished with nine points, three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Before this game, Sabally scored in double digits for six consecutive games. She even had a double-double against the Seattle Storm, as she had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) looks on before the game against the Golden State Valkyries quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Sabally is a skilled player, and she can put up big numbers on a nightly basis. The Mercury will need her efforts against the Liberty, and chances are, she delivers.

3.) Kahleah Copper

Kahleah Copper had a nice game against the Sky, and it was the perfect way to end her special day. She scored 28 points in that outing, and it served as a reminder of what she can do when she is at her best.

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives to the basket against Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) in the second half at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury have a tough task ahead of them, and Copper will be one of the players they can rely on when it comes to getting things going on the offensive end.

Phoenix wants to get their 25th win, and these three players can make it happen.

