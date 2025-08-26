Has A Mercury Player Won Most Improved Player?
Over the years, there have been a lot of talented players in the WNBA. Some of those players are stars right away, and they remain one of the league's top players for years to come. Diana Taurasi and others come to mind in this scenario.
For others, they became good players, great players or even stars, but it takes them longer than some of the league's elite.
The Most Improved Player award goes to someone who improved drastically at some point in their career. The award was introduced in 2000 and Tari Phillips won it averaging 13.8 points, eight rebounds and 1.9 steals that season. The year before, she averaged 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds.
There have been several others over the years, and in that time, the Phoenix Mercury had a player win it.
When it comes to Most Improved Player, the only Mercury player to win it was Leilani Mitchell.
Mitchell won the award in 2019, in what was her final year with the Mercury. She was drafted by them back in 2008, but she was traded to the New York Liberty before the season. Mitchell played with New York from 2008 to 2013. She won Most Improved Player in 2010, as she averaged 9.3 points, 3.8 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
In 2015, Mitchell signed with the Mercury. She appeared in 34 games and averaged 6.7 points. She played for the Washington Mystics in 2016, but returned to Phoenix the following year.
Mitchell returns to Mercury
This time, Mitchell played with them from 2017 to 2019. In her 2019 season, she averaged 12.8 points, which is a career high, four assists and three rebounds. She took home Most Improved Player that year, which made her the first WNBA player to win it twice.
After her time with Phoenix, she returned to Washington, and now, she is playing in Australia.
Mitchell is the only player to win the award while with the Mercury. Back in 2004, Kelly Mitchell won the award, but she was with the Indiana Fever. Kelsey Bone won in 2015, and she was playing for the Connecticut Sun at that time. She had a brief stint with the Mercury the following year.
Skylar Diggins won in 2014, but she was playing for the Tulsa Shock. Her time with the Mercury came years later. Satou Sabally won in 2023, and she was playing for the Dallas Wings at that time.
Mitchell played well in her time with the Mercury, and for the time being, she is the only player in the team's history to win Most Improved Player.
Please follow us on X to read more about several Mercury players when you click right here!