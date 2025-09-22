Phoenix Mercury On SI

The Mercury's Unique History of No. 28

The Phoenix Mercury have had so many players, and some have a unique place in the franchise's history.

Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an official WNBA basketball during the Phoenix Mercury game against the Indiana Fever at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jun 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an official WNBA basketball during the Phoenix Mercury game against the Indiana Fever at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury have had players come and go over the years. Some players stayed with the Mercury for years, while others stay for a season or so.

In that time, players have worn different numbers, and in the last edition, the No. 25 was discussed. This number did not appear in the Mercury franchise until 2005, when Sandora Irvin wore it. She was drafted by the Mercury that year and spent two seasons with them before being traded to the San Antonio Silver Stars.

Then, Monique Currie wore it after Irvin, and a few more players wore it before Alyssa Thomas began wearing it. Thomas joined the Mercury during the offseason, and in her first season with the team, she has been their top player.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts during action against the New York Liberty in the first half during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas had triple-doubles throughout the season, and she had a postseason one against the New York Liberty. She had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the Mercury's Game 3 win over the Liberty.

When it comes to the Mercury and jersey numbers, the next number is No. 28. So far, there are no players that have worn No. 26 or 27. Then, when it comes to this number, it also has a unique history.

This number's origin dates back to 2001, and the first and only player to wear it is Pat Luckey. Luckey signed a deal with the Mercury that year, and before that, she had some good years in college. She spent those years with Houston, and in the 1995-96 season, Luckey averaged 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Jun 19, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Detailed view of basketball shoes worn by Phoenix Mercury center Murjanatu Musa (20) during the first half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The Luckey day

Luckey appeared in one game with the Mercury, and she had an assist, a block and a rebound. Then, she was later waived. Luckey's time with Phoenix was brief, but she is still a part of Mercury history. She is also one of the few players who had a number to themselves.

May 11, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Megan McConnell (16) against the Golden State Valkyries during a preseason game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Megan McConnell was the first player to wear No. 16 for the Mercury, and she did so earlier in the year. She made her season debut against the Minnesota Lynx, but unfortunately, she suffered an injury. Iziane Castro Marques was the only player to wear No. 18 for the Mercury. So, each of these players have a unique history.

There are more numbers to explore, and while Luckey is the only player to wear No. 28, she may not be the last.

