The Mercury's Unique History of No. 28
The Phoenix Mercury have had players come and go over the years. Some players stayed with the Mercury for years, while others stay for a season or so.
In that time, players have worn different numbers, and in the last edition, the No. 25 was discussed. This number did not appear in the Mercury franchise until 2005, when Sandora Irvin wore it. She was drafted by the Mercury that year and spent two seasons with them before being traded to the San Antonio Silver Stars.
Then, Monique Currie wore it after Irvin, and a few more players wore it before Alyssa Thomas began wearing it. Thomas joined the Mercury during the offseason, and in her first season with the team, she has been their top player.
Thomas had triple-doubles throughout the season, and she had a postseason one against the New York Liberty. She had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the Mercury's Game 3 win over the Liberty.
When it comes to the Mercury and jersey numbers, the next number is No. 28. So far, there are no players that have worn No. 26 or 27. Then, when it comes to this number, it also has a unique history.
This number's origin dates back to 2001, and the first and only player to wear it is Pat Luckey. Luckey signed a deal with the Mercury that year, and before that, she had some good years in college. She spent those years with Houston, and in the 1995-96 season, Luckey averaged 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
The Luckey day
Luckey appeared in one game with the Mercury, and she had an assist, a block and a rebound. Then, she was later waived. Luckey's time with Phoenix was brief, but she is still a part of Mercury history. She is also one of the few players who had a number to themselves.
Megan McConnell was the first player to wear No. 16 for the Mercury, and she did so earlier in the year. She made her season debut against the Minnesota Lynx, but unfortunately, she suffered an injury. Iziane Castro Marques was the only player to wear No. 18 for the Mercury. So, each of these players have a unique history.
There are more numbers to explore, and while Luckey is the only player to wear No. 28, she may not be the last.
