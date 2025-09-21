Why Mercury's Thomas Will Have Another Postseason Triple-Double
Alyssa Thomas has had a remarkable year. She made history during the regular season, as she broke a record that she set a few years ago. Thomas had eight triple-doubles during the regular season, and before that, her record was six.
Thomas' last triple-double of the regular season was against the Los Angeles Sparks. She tallied that one in 21 minutes and 52 seconds. She also had a triple-double against the Sparks towards the end of last month.
With the way Thomas has tallied triple-doubles this year, it was only a matter of time before she had one in the playoffs. She flirted with one in the first two games of the series, and when the Phoenix Mercury needed it most, she made it happen.
In the Mercury's 79-73 win over the New York Liberty, she had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. This is her fifth playoff triple-double, as she had her first back in 2022. Thomas had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists in a game where the Connecticut Sun beat the Las Vegas Aces. That was the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history.
Shortly after, she had another one against the Aces, as she had 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. After that, she had at least one in 2023 and 2024.
Thomas is one of three players who have had a triple-double in the playoffs, and the other two are Courtney Vandersloot and Sheryl Swoopes.
Thomas continues to make history
Phoenix's star's last triple-double was even more special, as it was the first 20-point triple-double in playoff history. Thomas has already had a historic year, and this performance adds to her accolades.
The Mercury's journey continues, and they are facing a team that gave them trouble in the regular season. In fact, they gave the entire league trouble. The Minnesota Lynx are on the hunt for a championship as well, and their phenomenal regular season put them in a position to do so. They took down teams like the Mercury and Aces, and now, they are trying to win this series, and get closer to the WNBA Finals.
This series will be a challenge for Phoenix, but they have to talent to succeed. If Thomas has another triple-double, and players like Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally are doing their part, the Mercury can come out victorious.
Phoenix's star is a special player, and her playoff run is off to a great start.
