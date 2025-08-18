Standout Star: Alyssa Thomas Has Another Big Game
The Phoenix Mercury picked up a win over the Seattle Storm, as they beat them 85-82. In what was another close game, the Mercury took care of business and secured the victory. It was plays like a layup from Copper and a late shot from Alyssa Thomas to put them over the top.
Thomas had another exceptional game, as she tallied another triple-double. She finished the game with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. She also had three steals.
Thomas' Big Night
This is Thomas' fifth triple-double of the season, as she tallied her first one against the Dallas Wings. She had 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds in a game where Sami Whitcomb had a career-high 36 points. The Mercury won that game 102-72.
Later on, Thomas had a triple-double against the Chicago Sky. She finished that game with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. That game was the start of a run, and she ended up having two more triple-doubles.
In that period, she became the first player in WNBA history to have three triple-doubles in a row. Now, she has her fifth of the year, in a season where Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Skylar Diggins and Jackie Young have tallied triple-doubles.
Thomas had a great game, but she was not the only player to show up. Copper finished the game with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Sami Whitcomb stepped into the lineup once again, as Monique Akoa Makani was out with a knee issue. Whitcomb finished the game with 15 points, two rebounds and an assist. She also made three 3-pointers.
Satou Sabally finished with a double-double, as she had 11 points and 10 rebounds. She also had two assists and a steal. Then, DeWanna Bonner had another nice game off the bench, as she finished with 10 points, two assists, a rebound and a block.
Phoenix started the road trip off on a nice note, and they will look to pick up another win as they face the Golden State Valkyries. Then, they will face the Las Vegas Aces one last time.
Thomas is having an incredible year, and in the Mercury's next game, she will the key to their victory. She could also have another triple-double in the process. She stood out in this game, and led Phoenix to a great win.
Please follow us on X to see who stands out in their matchup against the Golden State Valkyries when you click right here!