Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game Against The Storm
The Phoenix Mercury have lost their last two games, but they are looking to recover. They lost to the Atlanta Dream, and in their last game, they lost a close one against the Las Vegas Aces.
The Aces are currently the hottest team in the league, and the Mercury could have put an end to their run, but this close battle did not go in their favor.
Phoenix has little time to stress over that loss, as they are right back in action. They are facing the Seattle Storm in what will be the first game of a brief road trip.
1.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally played well against the Aces, as she finished with 26 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.
The game against the Aces was a close, competitive battle, and near the end of the game, a turnover from Sabally impacted the Mercury's chances of winning. Regardless, she still had a great performance.
The Mercury's upcoming game is a chance to bounce back from the loss and the turnover. Sabally may have another big game, and this time around, the Mercury can get a win.
2.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas continues to have a great year. In Phoenix's last game, she had 15 points, nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block. Her hands were all over this game, and once again, she was close to triple-double.
Thomas is doing whatever it takes for the Mercury to win, and the game against Seattle will be no exception. The Mercury will need Thomas, and she will deliver. Then, if she has another triple-double, that will be even better.
3.) Sami Whitcomb
The Mercury bench may be key in this game, and while DeWanna Bonner could go in this spot, this is a chance to do something different. The third player to keep an eye on is Sami Whitcomb. Whitcomb has been coming off the bench in the Mercury's last few games, and in the game against the Aces, she had 18 minutes. She had three points in the minutes she received.
Whitcomb is no stranger to Seattle, as she spent multiple years with them. She also won championships with them. The sharpshooting veteran could knock down some shots in this game and help Bonner in the Mercury's bench attack. If the bench plays well, the Mercury put themselves in a better position to win.
This game against Seattle is another big matchup, and if any of these players have big games, Phoenix can snap the losing streak.
