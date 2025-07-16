Mercury Star Named Western Conference Player of the Week
Alyssa Thomas has added to her long list of accolades after taking home WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week honors for games played between July 3rd and July 13th.
She led Phoenix to a 2-1 record during that stretch, while putting up 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 10 assists per night, all three of which are higher than her season averages. Thomas has been putting up big numbers in the absence of the team's two leading scorers, Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally, playing constant energy and aggression.
Thomas attempted 15.3 field goals per game during those three games, up from her season average of 11.7 per game, as she has shouldered an increased scoring load while the Mercury play shorthanded.
The first of the three games was perhaps her most dominant of the season. She put up 15 points (on just eight shots), along with 10 rebounds and 15 assists, extending her lead at the top of the WNBA's all-time triple-double leaderboard (she now has 12), and it was her third 15-assist game of the year, making her just the second player in league history (after Courtney Vandersloot) to do so three times in a single season.
Her passing display fueled Sami Whitcomb's outstanding shooting performance, where she hit seven threes and scored a career-high 39 points. The Mercury avenged their previous loss to the Dallas Wings and won by 30.
The second game saw the Mercury welcome the Minnesota Lynx, owners of the best record in the entire league, and grind out a 79-71 victory where they outscored the Lynx by 13 in the fourth quarter.
Thomas took 24 shots in that game, seven more than in any other game this season, and finished with a career-high 29 points, in addition to providing her usual rebounding and defense, as the Mercury proved they can hang with the league's elite.
This week, the Mercury went on the road to face the Valkyries and she racked up a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double and hit the free throw that would eventually seal their one-point road win.
In a game where Phoenix struggled to score in the halfcourt, her commitment to pushing the pace off Valkyrie misses provided the spark Phoenix needed to pick up its offense enough to secure the hard-fought win.
As the All-Star break approaches, Thomas has established herself as one of this season's top performers and has an outside shot at being named league MVP if the team can surge to the top of the standings.