Championship Chase: Will The Mercury Win Their Fourth Championship?
The Phoenix Mercury are getting hot at the right time. They have won their last three games, and the team is looking like the contender people expected them to be.
The Mercury had a busy offseason, and they ended up forming a new trio. They acquired Kahleah Copper the previous year, and she played alongside Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. Both players are no longer with the Mercury for different reasons. Taurasi retired and Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream.
Copper remained with the team, and she gained new teammates. The Mercury acquired Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally. They received both stars in a four-team trade.
Sabally and Thomas were stars with their former teams. The "Unicorn" was drafted by the Dallas Wings in 2020, and she had some strong seasons with them. Her 2023 season led to her winning Most Improved Player. As far as Thomas, she was a huge factor in the Connecticut Sun's success, and was in the Most Valuable Player (MVP) race in 2023. Fast forward to today, and she is in the race once again.
Acquiring Sabally and Thomas was a huge move for Phoenix, and it is paying off. The Mercury are having an excellent year, and they are doing so with their share of adversity. They have battled injuries, but that has not deterred them.
If anything, their response to the adversity shows that they can keep their composure. That is an important quality that they can carry into the playoffs. It shows that when their backs are against the wall, they can stay calm, and do what they need to do to win.
Mercury competing against the best
The Mercury franchise is no stranger to winning. They won their first championship in 2007, won another in 2009 and won their last one in 2014. This year's team has competition, but their talent and their desire to succeed can take them far.
The Minnesota Lynx are the best team in the league record-wise, and the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream are not too far behind. However, the Mercury are right with them.
Phoenix is arguably in the best position to win since at least 2021. This is a special group of talent, and they are finding their groove at the right time. The championship is up for grabs this year, but Phoenix could be the team that comes out on top.
