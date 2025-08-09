Mercury Rising: Phoenix Looking To Climb Standings
The Phoenix Mercury are one of the best teams in the WNBA this season. They have a record of 19-11 after winning their last three games.
They beat the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and most recently the Indiana Fever.
This has been a good stretch for the Mercury, as they are getting wins over teams below .500 and they also redeemed themselves against the Fever. They are playing well in this period, and it could be the start of a run.
Phoenix is fourth in the league standing wise, and the only teams ahead of them are the Minnesota Lynx, the New York Liberty and the Atlanta Dream. The Mercury have had battles with all three of these teams, and these teams could be competition come playoff time.
Steps Forward
The Mercury were second in the league at one point, but took their spot. The Dream also climbed to the third spot due to their recent win streak. They have won their last four games, and one of those wins was against the Mercury. They beat Phoenix 95-72.
Before that game, the Dream also beat the Mercury 90-79 in PHX Arena. The Mercury went on the road after that game, and they lost to the Liberty before picking up a win over the Washington Mystics. Then, they had two tough losses against the Fever and the Dream.
Phoenix ended the difficult road trip on a good note, as they beat Chicago 83-67. The Mercury played without Satou Sabally in that game. She was out for personal reasons, and at that time, the team did not know when she would return. However, she was back in action the following game.
During this time, Alyssa Thomas has been on a tear. She has had three triple-doubles in a row, which is historic. She is playing well, and the Mercury are firing on all cylinders as a result.
This is a great opportunity for the Mercury. With the way they are playing, they may reclaim the second spot. Phoenix will face the Dream in their next game, and like the win over Indiana, it is a chance to redeem themselves. They can pick up their first win in the season series against Atlanta and add to their current win streak.
The Mercury are back on track, and there is a chance that they get their spot back.
