Season Series Update: Dream Sweep Mercury With Recent Win
The Phoenix Mercury have played well against most teams, but every now and then, they run into a team that gives them trouble. Their last game showed that, as the Atlanta Dream beat them 74-66.
That game marked the third and final matchup between these two teams, and Atlanta won the season series 3-0.
Atlanta started the series with a 90-79 win in Phoenix. That game was Brittney Griner's first game in her old stomping grounds since signing with the Dream. It was a special night, and one of the greatest Mercury players of all time was showered with love. Another Mercury great was in attendance, as Diana Taurasi was there to celebrate her teammate.
Griner and the Dream took care of business in that game. Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal. Griner had a nice game as well, as she finished with 17 points and eight rebounds
For the Mercury, DeWanna Bonner was their leading scorer with 18 points. This was the Mercury's first game after All-Star break, and two of their stars were back in action. Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper missed the Mercury's last few games before All-Star, but they returned to the court and had solid games. Sabally had 13 points and Copper had 10.
In their second meeting, the Dream defeated the Mercury 95-72. This game was in Atlanta, and Phoenix was in the middle of a difficult road trip. The Mercury lost to the Indiana Fever in the previous game, and they wanted to pick up a win and turn things around.
Atlanta was hot in that game, as Gray finished with 26 points. She also made seven 3-pointers. The Dream had an early lead, and they held on to get another over the Mercury. For Phoenix, it was not the prettiest game, but Copper was their leading scorer with 19 points.
Dream win series 3-0
After their road trip, Phoenix returned to their home floor. They picked up a win over the Chicago Sky to end their time on the road, and after that they beat the Connecticut Sun and the Fever in PHX Arena. When it came to their game against Atlanta, they lost once again. However, it was the closest game of the series.
The Dream are a tough team, and they gave the Mercury trouble this season. Regardless, if these teams meet again come playoff time, the Mercury will be ready.
