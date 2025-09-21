Why Phoenix's Rebounding Will Be Key Against Minnesota
The Phoenix Mercury have had an interesting playoff journey so far, and now, they are headed to the next round. Phoenix started their first round series off with a loss, as the New York Liberty beat them in overtime. The Mercury's backs were against the wall, and a win on the road kept their playoff run alive.
Once they picked up that win, they traveled back to PHX Arena, and they picked up a 79-73 win. Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas led their team to victory, as they both had impressive games. Sabally had a double-double and was the team's leading scorer, while Thomas had the first 20-point triple-double in playoff history.
Phoenix will be facing the Minnesota Lynx in the next round, which will be a challenge. However, the Mercury will go out there and compete, as they want to win another championship. They also want to redeem themselves, as the Lynx beat them in the playoffs last season.
The Mercury are a great team on both ends of the floor, and one of the things they have going for them during this run is their rebounding. Phoenix is the top rebounding team in the postseason, as they average 39.7. Then, the Liberty were behind them, as they averaged 39.0 rebounds.
After the Mercury and the Liberty, the Indiana Fever are the best rebounding team. They averaged 34.3, and that was a factor in their win over the Atlanta Dream.
Mercury grabbing boards with ease
When it comes to rebounding, the Mercury are especially strong in the defensive rebounds category. They average 32.7 in that area, and they averaged seven when it comes to offensive boards. There are actually a few teams better than them offensively, as the Seattle Storm averaged 8.7 and Indiana averages 8.3. Regardless, the Mercury are still a threat.
With rebounding being one of the Mercury's strong suits, this is something they should lean on against the Lynx. That may be the deciding factor in this series, and luckily, the Mercury have players like Thomas and Natasha Mack that can get rebounds without any trouble.
The Mercury want to win it all, and while scoring will play a major role in this series, Minnesota's defense could slow them down. However, if they are outrebounding the Lynx, they can pick up scrappy wins over them.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and how they are doing in the playoffs when you click right here!