Throwback: Tangela Smith Brings Experience To Phoenix
Tangela Smith had some good years with the Phoenix Mercury, and before that, she was a key player for the Sacramento Monarchs and the Charlotte Sting.
Smith came to the team in 2007, and it happened in a surprising way. The Mercury acquired her in a trade, but rather than trading her for an established veteran, they went a different route.
Mercury make a big move, acquire a veteran
Phoenix acquired Smith by giving up Lindsey Harding, who they drafted with the first pick of the 2007 WNBA Draft. Harding was a solid player for Duke, and shortly after the Mercury drafted her, they sent to the Minnesota Lynx.
Smith joined the Lynx a bit earlier, as they acquired her in a dispersal draft. She was with the Sting in their final season, and she averaged 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals in that time.
Minnesota added a great player, but she did not suit up for them due to the trade with Phoenix.
Smith had a successful stint with the Mercury, and it all began with them winning a championship. The Mercury beat the Detroit Shock in the WNBA Finals, and during the regular season, Smith averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals.
The 2007 season was also the year Smith had the best game of her Mercury career. She had 24 points in a game where the Lynx beat the Mercury 90-85. She was the team's leading scorer in a game where all five starters scored in double figures.
Cappie Pondexter was the team's second-leading scorer, and she had 18 points. Penny Taylor had 16, Kelly Miller had 12 points and Diana Taurasi had 11 points.
Smith also had seven rebounds, four blocks and an assist. She was a consistent force throughout the season, and her efforts paid off.
After helping the Mercury win their first championship, Smith played with Phoenix for three more seasons. That means she played a role in their 2009 championship as well.
In 2011, Smith joined the Indiana Fever. She spent a year with them before the Fever sent her to the San Antonio Silver Stars.
Phoenix's move paid off, and even though they could have kept Harding, they decided go in a different direction. Smith is a part of Mercury history, and her first season with them was her best.
Please follow us on X to read more about former Mercury players like Tangela Smith when you click right here!