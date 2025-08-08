Standout Star: Alyssa Thomas Makes History
The Phoenix Mercury continue their home stretch, as they picked up a big win over the Indiana Fever. They beat the Fever 95-60.
This was a statement game, as the Mercury redeemed themselves after losing to the Fever on a road trip. Indiana beat them 107-101, and they spoiled Alyssa Thomas' night. Thomas set a new career high, as she finished the game with 32 points. Before that, her career high was 29 points, and she reached that in a game against the Minnesota Lynx in early July.
Phoenix won this time around, and Thomas did something even more impressive. She had her third triple-double in a row. Thomas had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. A triple-double in itself is impressive, and made her stand out in this game, but with it being her third in a row, she made history.
Thomas is now the first WNBA player to accomplish this, and it started with her triple-double against the Chicago Sky. She finished that game with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Then, she had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists against the Connecticut Sun, who she played for from 2014 to 2024.
Mercury pick up blowout wins
The Mercury have not only picked up blowout wins over their last three opponents, they are looking like the team people expected them to be. Thomas is doing a bit of everything, and she is getting triple-doubles in the process. She now has a total of four this season. Then, players like Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonner are having nice games to help seal the deal.
In their game against the Fever, Bonner was Phoenix's leading scorer with 23 points. Bonner was booed in her return to Indiana, and her performance in this game was a chance to get revenge. In the game against the Sun, Sabally was the leading scorer with 23 points. Before that, Copper was the leading scorer against Chicago, as she had 25 points.
Phoenix has been great in their last few games, and Thomas is a big factor in their success. With the way she is playing, she not only makes a case for Western Conference Player of the Year, she also improves her Most Valuable Player (MVP) chances. Thomas stood out in the win over the Fever, and now, everyone is excited to see what she does next.
