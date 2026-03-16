The Mercury And The Suns Go In Different Directions
The Phoenix Mercury reached the playoffs in 2022, but it was not easy. They played without one of their best players, and they encountered other setbacks.
Phoenix went on a seven-game losing streak early in the season, and they lost one of their new additions. The Mercury signed Tina Charles before the start of the season, and she joined the team in hopes of winning a championship. They came close in 2021, as they reached the WNBA Finals. However, the 2022 season got off to a shaky start, and Charles went elsewhere.
Despite all of those obstacles, the Mercury added another playoff appearance to their legacy. Then, in 2023, things changed. Phoenix had its worst season since 2012, as the team finished 9-31.
The Mercury started the season with two losses, but they picked up a win against the Minnesota Lynx. They lost the next three games, but they beat the Indiana Fever. Then, they went on a six-game losing streak after that.
Mercury end the season with massive losing streak
The losses kept coming, and at the end of the season, the Mercury lost their last 11 games. That losing streak started with a road game, and the Seattle Storm beat them by 10. Jewell Loyd led her team to victory, and she had 24 points. Sophie Cunningham was Phoenix's leading scorer, and she had 25 points.
After that, teams like the New York Liberty, the Los Angeles Sparks, the Atlanta Dream and others beat them, and in the final game of the season, the Las Vegas Aces beat them 100-85.
It was a rough season for the Mercury, and they missed out on the playoffs. Luckily, they returned the following year after making some adjustments. However, it was a bad year, and it went down in history for the wrong reasons.
When it came to their NBA counterpart, it had a much better season. The Phoenix Suns finished the season with a record of 49-33, and they were sixth in the Western Conference. They faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, and Minnesota won the series.
Phoenix's playoff run was cut short, but it was a contrast from the franchise's playoff drought. The Suns became a consistent playoff team, and with players like Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, leading the way, that year's team was a contender.
The Mercury struggled, but as time went on, they redeemed themselves with a playoff appearance.
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