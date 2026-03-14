Mercury Go For The Sweep, Beat West Rival In 2016
The Phoenix Mercury had some tough matchups against Western Conference rivals, and they lost to a few of them. For example, the Los Angeles Sparks beat them 2-1, as the Mercury won the second game.
Los Angeles played well during that series, and Candace Parker and her teammates won the championship that year. Despite their losses against West rivals, the Mercury did win their series against the San Antonio Stars. They swept them, and that series started with a 90-75 win.
Phoenix hosted San Antonio, and Diana Taurasi had a huge game. She had 31 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal. Penny Taylor had 14 points, three assists, two rebounds and a steal. Then, Candice Dupree had 13 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Monique Currie was San Antonio's leading scorer, and she had 19 points. She had Mercury ties, as she played for the team in 2015 and 2017. She was also a part of the same draft class as Dupree and Cappie Pondexter.
Currie tried to lead her team to victory, but the Stars came up short. Things were not much better in the second game, as the Mercury picked up another big win at home. They beat the Stars 83-64, and Bonner had an impressive game.
Bonner finished the game with 33 points, and she also had eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal. The Mercury had two other players who scored at least 10 points, as Lindsey Harding had 16 points, and Alex Harden had 12.
Moriah Jefferson was San Antonio's leading scorer, and she had 14 points. Like Currie, Jefferson had Mercury ties, and she played for them in 2023. Then, the Stars had two more players who scored in double figures. It was a good effort from the Stars, but it was not enough.
Mercury go for the sweep
In the final game of the series, the Mercury were on the road. They beat the Stars 81-65, and Taurasi led the way with 18 points. Phoenix had three more players who scored 10 or more points, as Brittney Griner had 15 points, Dupree had 12 and Bonner had 10.
The Mercury came out victorious, and they did it against a West rival. It was a good series, and the Mercury added to their win total.
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