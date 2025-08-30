How Mercury Fans Have Made a Lasting Impact
The Phoenix Mercury picked up their 24th win on Thursday in front of their 15th sellout crowd of the season, with the "X-Factor" throwing their passionate support behind the team all game. The players on the court took notice, and not just the ones in purple and orange.
After the game, Angel Reese, the young star power forward for the Chicago Sky, praised the home crowd, saying "these are just straight basketball fans. I always feel the love here. They ask me the places I love playing, Phoenix is one of them," per the Mercury Instagram account. "Just being able to have a positive environment for basketball players is great...and Phoenix has done a great job of that."
The Mercury are one of the league's founding franchises, and have a well-established supporter base in one of the country's biggest metropolitan areas. Players around the league have taken notice on their road trips (they've also taken notice of the team's top-notch facilities, and Phoenix has become a major free agent destination).
Elite Fans
I'm not here to start up the rumor mill and say that Reese is eyeing an exit from Chicago and dreaming of driving down to the desert, but players on opposing teams shouting out the local fans speaks to how well-regarded Phoenix has become as a women's basketball city.
"I think the X-Factor is number one in the league, period," said Kahleah Copper, who added that the crowd can "1000%" help spur the team to victory in close games. "I think it's very hard to play here. I think our fans are very engaged, whether we're doing good or not...down the stretch, it was very important. They were extra loud, talking trash, getting with the refs, everything."
It's not only great for the team, but for the league as a whole. Phoenix can be a fickle market in some sports, which isn't uncommon for a city with such large number of transplants. But support for the Mercury has not only consistently been among the best in the league, it's been growing year-on-year, with attendance going up multiple seasons in a row (and even increasing over the course of this season).
Players considering signing in Phoenix this offseason won't just be thinking about warm winters, or about training in a state-of-the-art gym. They know they'll be playing in a packed house every night, with the whole crowd chanting their name.