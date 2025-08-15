Retro Mercury Player Profile: Anna DeForge
The Phoenix Mercury have had so many players over the years. There have been players who spent short stints with the team, and then there are some who spent years with them. There are players who were drafted by the Mercury, and there are others that they acquired in a trade or in free agency.
With all of the players that have suited up for the Mercury over the years, it is always good to acknowledge those who contributed to the team at some point in their careers. This time around, the player who will be recognized is Anna DeForge.
DeForge played with the Mercury from 2003 to 2005. She started her career with the Detroit Shock after going undrafted in 1998. She joined the Shock in 2000, and she averaged 5.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists. DeForge made history early on in her career, as she was the first player from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to play in the WNBA.
After her stint with the Shock, DeForge moved on to the Mercury. In her first year with the team, she averaged 11.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals. She played in 34 games and started in 27.
The Game at Radio City
The following year was a special year for DeForge, as she averaged 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals. She participated in "The Game at Radio City" that year, which was a game between Team USA and Team WNBA. While it is not considered a standard All-Star Game, it was an event that featured some of the league's top stars.
DeForge was a member of Team WNBA, and Diana Taurasi, the Mercury's new addition, was on Team USA. Team USA won that game, as they defeated Team WNBA 79-58.
In her final year with the Mercury, DeForge averaged 13.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals. She played in 33 games, and she started in all of them.
After the 2005 season, the Mercury traded DeForge to the Indiana Fever. Phoenix received Kelly Miler in return.
DeForge spent two years with the Fever before signing with the Minnesota Lynx. Then, she played seven games with the Detroit Shock in 2009.
The best years of DeForge's career happened with the Mercury, and at a time where Phoenix was trying to rebuild themselves into a contending team, she was one of the positives. DeForge did well in her time with the Mercury, and like others, she deserves to be recognized.
