How Have The Mercury Fared Against East Teams?
The Phoenix Mercury have had some tough battles this season. They are competing with teams such as the Minnesota Lynx, the New York Liberty and others, as they seek another championship.
Phoenix has a record 19-12, and they have worked hard to get to that point. They have faced conference foes like the Lynx, the Las Vegas Aces and the Seattle Storm, and for the most part, they have played well against them.
The Mercury have also faced battled Eastern Conference teams, and they recently picked up big wins over some of them. They beat the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever recently, and they were commanding wins. Alyssa Thomas also dominated in those games, as she had triple-doubles in all three.
Phoenix's first game against an Eastern Conference team was against the Washington Mystics. The Mercury faced the Storm and the Los Angeles Sparks in their first games, but after that, they hosted Washington. They defeated the Mystics 68-62.
At this point in the season, the Mercury are 10-5 against East teams. The Atlanta Dream won the season series, as they swept the Mercury 3-0. Phoenix lost to the Dream right after the All-Star break, then Atlanta beat them twice this month. The Dream are responsible for the Mercury's last loss, as they beat them 74-66.
The Mercury's other losses were against the Liberty and the Fever. Phoenix's first game on their recent road trip was against New York, and the Liberty beat them 89-76. Thomas had a nice game, as she led the team with 20 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.
After losing to New York, the Mercury picked up a win over the Mystics. They beat Washington 88-72 in a game where Thomas had 27 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Then, they lost to the Fever, as Indiana beat them 107-101. Thomas had a career-high 32 points, but the Mercury did not get the win.
In terms of wins over East teams, the Mercury have three wins over the Sky, two wins apiece over the Sun, Mystics and the Liberty, and then a win over the Fever.
The Mercury are on the road after their game against the Aces, but they will face conference foes. The next time they face an East team will be on Aug. 28, when they face the Sky.
Phoenix has done well against Eastern Conference teams, which is something they can keep in mind when they go on their playoff run. If they can get through West teams, they can get to the WNBA Finals and beat an Eastern Conference team. So, they may be on the verge of a title.
