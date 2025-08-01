Three Key Players In Mercury's Game Against Atlanta
The Phoenix Mercury are still on the road, as they take on the Atlanta Dream in their next game. The Mercury are 1-2 in their last three games, as they lost to the New York Liberty and the Indiana Fever. New York beat them 89-76, and Indiana beat them 107-101.
Phoenix beat the Washington Mystics in this time, as they beat them 88-72. The Mercury have a chance to even the score in more ways than one. A win in their next game would improve their record to 2-2 during this time away from home, and they can beat the Dream and make the season series 1-1. The Mercury will need good games from some of their players to ensure that happens. Here are three key players in their next game.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas continues to shine. In their game against the Fever, she set a new career high. She finished the game with 32 points, after setting her career high against the Minnesota Lynx a few weeks prior. She had 29 points against the Lynx, and the Mercury won 79-71.
Thomas has been the heart of the Mercury team this year, and she is doing her best to put them in a position to win it all. She continues to play at a high level, and in some way, shape or form, she will be active in this game.
2.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper had a strong night against the Fever, as she finished the game with 22 points. These are the type of performances the Mercury want and need from Copper, and she delivered.
In the game against the Liberty, she was the only player outside of Thomas to score in double figures. This time, she was one of three, but this performance was even better than her game against New York. Copper is getting back on track after being out with an injury, and another strong night from her could help the Mercury take down the Dream.
3.) Sami Whitcomb
Sami Whitcomb had a good showing against the Fever, as she had 18 points off the bench. With Copper back in the starting lineup, Whitcomb can return to her natural role and provide a spark off the bench. Whitcomb did not score in the win over the Mystics, but she had six assists and a rebound.
Whitcomb had 18 points against the Fever, and she made three 3-pointers. The Mercury could use her shooting, and if she has another strong game, Phoenix could get the win.
These three players all have their strengths, and as the Mercury look to bounce back from their loss to the Fever, these three can make it happen.
