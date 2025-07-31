Should The Mercury Be Concerned About The Dream?
The Phoenix Mercury remain one of the top teams in the WNBA this season. The Minnesota Lynx have been first in standings throughout the year, but the New York Liberty and the Mercury have not been too far behind.
One of the other teams in the mix is the Atlanta Dream. The Dream have had a good year, and they recently picked up some good wins. They beat the Mercury 90-79 on the road. They followed up with a 90-86 win over the Lynx. Earlier in the month, they picked up a win over the Liberty.
The Dream are quietly establishing themselves as a contender, and the league is taking notice. Atlanta climbed the WNBA Power Rankings, as they jumped from sixth to third. The Mercury dropped to No. 4 and the Liberty took Phoenix's No. 2 spot.
The Mercury's loss to the Dream was their first meeting of the season. Things did not go Phoenix's way in that first game, but they have a chance to redeem themselves. The Mercury are currently on a road trip, and after their game with the Indiana Fever, they take on the Dream in Atlanta.
Atlanta is having a good year, and they are led by Allisha Gray. Gray is averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.2 steals. She had a big game against Phoenix, as she finished with 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal.
Brittney Griner, a well-known name is Phoenix, had a good game of her own, as she finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. Atlanta has shown that they can compete with contending teams, and their efforts led to a nice win over the Mercury.
While it was a good win, it was also Phoenix's first game after the All-Star break. It was also the first time Kahleah Copper, Satou Sabally and Lexi Held returned to the court. This game may have been a matter of getting back in sync, but the Dream took advantage. Phoenix to New York after that game, but they snapped their streak with a win over the Washington Mystics.
Will the Mercury maintain their lead over the Dream?
When it comes to Phoenix and Atlanta, as long as the Mercury stay focused and keep getting wins, they can maintain a lead over the Dream. However, Atlanta has shown they are not a team that contenders should sleep on.
If Phoenix continues to play well, and if they win their other meetings with the Dream, they are in good shape.
