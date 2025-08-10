Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game With The Dream
The Phoenix Mercury are on fire. They have picked up big wins in their last three games, as they beat the Chicago Sky, the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever.
Phoenix is home once again, and they are preparing for a matchup with a team that has given them problems. The Mercury are facing the Atlanta Dream, and they are seeking their first win against them.
Atlanta defeated them 90-79 in the first game. That was the Mercury's first game after the All-Star break, and it was the return of Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper and Lexi Held. It was also Brittney Griner's first game in Phoenix since she signed with the Dream.
The Mercury could not get it done that night, and in their next meeting with Atlanta, the Dream gained a 2-0 in the season series. The Dream beat the Mercury 95-72 in that game.
This time around, the Mercury want to get a win and keep their streak alive. In order for that to happen, they need strong performances from some of their top players. Here are the three players to keep an eye on in this game.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Alyssa Thomas has been the talk of the WNBA as of late. She made history in the Mercury's last game, as she tallied yet another triple-double. So, she has had three triple-doubles in a row.
Thomas is making it look easy, but it is a testament to her abilities. She can do it all, and she does what it takes to help her team win. She is playing extremely well at this time, and the Mercury will need another big game from her.
This could be a huge game for Thomas, and with the way things are going, she could have her fourth consecutive triple-double.
2.) DeWanna Bonner
DeWanna Bonner had a nice game against the Fever, as she finished the game with 23 points and seven rebounds off the bench. After a tense game in Indianapolis, Bonner got some revenge against the team she started the season with. Bonner provided a spark off the bench, and the Mercury looked even more dangerous as a result.
In their last meeting with the Dream, Bonner had seven points and four rebounds. In the first game against Atlanta, she had 18 points. If this ends up being a close game, Bonner could be the difference maker that puts Phoenix over the top.
3.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally is doing well in her last few games. She missed Phoenix's matchup against Chicago, but she returned against the Sun. She made a statement with that game, as she finished with 23 points and six rebounds.
Sabally had 15 points, eight rebounds and two assists against the Fever. The whole team played well against Indiana, and Sabally did her part to make sure they not only won, but that they made a statement in the process.
After being benched in the last game against the Dream, Sabally can use that as motivation, and help her team get their first win over Atlanta.
The Mercury have some talented players, and if Thomas, Bonner and Sabally play well, they can keep the win streak alive.
