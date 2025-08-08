Will Alyssa Thomas Win Another Player Of The Week?
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas is on a mission. She is having an incredible year, and as it stands, she can finish the season on a really strong note.
Thomas has been one of the biggest reasons for the Mercury's success this season, and in the near future, she could add another award to her resume.
Earlier in the season, Thomas won Western Conference Player of the Week. She won the award for games played from July 3 to July 13. During that period, she helped the Mercury win two games. They lost to the Dallas Wings on the road, but when they returned to PHX Arena, they beat the Wings by 30.
In their win over the Wings, Thomas had her first triple-double of the season. She finished that game with 15 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds. Another Mercury player had a big game that night, as Sami Whitcomb had a career-high 36 points.
After their win over Dallas, the Mercury picked up an important win over the Minnesota Lynx. They beat Minnesota 79-71, and Thomas had her career high at that time. She scored 29 points in that game, and she also had eight rebounds and five assists.
The Mercury had a nice week at that time, and Thomas were rewarded for it. Now, she may be in a similar position.
The last player to win Western Conference Player of the Week was Minnesota's Kayla McBride. She won the award for games played from July 28 to Aug. 3. Thomas' second triple-double of the season happened on Aug. 3, as she had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists against the Chicago Sky. So, that game will not count towards her Western Conference Player of the Week case. However, her performance against the Connecticut Sun will add to her case.
Thomas takes down her former team
Thomas had another triple-double against her old team, as she finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists. In a season where players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others are getting triple-doubles, Thomas is adding to her legacy. Thomas and triple-doubles being in the same sentence is not out of the ordinary, and time after time, she is showing that she is one of the league's most skilled players.
Phoenix's forward continues to play at a high level, and another award is in her future.
