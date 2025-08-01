Will Brittney Griner Play Against the Mercury?
Phoenix Mercury franchise legend Brittney Griner has had an interesting season fitting in with her new team after moving on to the Atlanta Dream this offseason. Now playing some of her best ball of the season, she may not be available to face the team with which she won a WNBA championship, in what would be her first ever home game against the Mercury.
According to Underdog WNBA, Griner has been listed as doubtful for tonight's game against the Mercury with a neck injury. A "doubtful" status is meant to indicate that the player has a greater chance of not playing than of playing.
It's undoubtedly disappointing for fans of both teams. The Dream would love to have Griner on the court, given her excellent play last time they faced the Mercury, when she scored 17 points on just 12 shots in the Dream's 90-79 home win. Mercury fans would want to see the former Mercury icon on the court too. Griner would certainly be motivated to repeat her stellar performance against her old team, but the last thing she would want would be to exacerbate a neck issue before the season's stretch run.
Griner has averaged a career-low 10.6 points per game so far in her first season in Atlanta, but with star guard Rhyne Howard missing time due to injury, she's stepped up with some strong scoring performances in her absence.
After scoring 17 in her old home, she turned around and dropped 22 points in the Minnesota Lynx's first and only home loss of the season. She scored just 11 points in the two games after that, though, and got ejected from the Dream's July 30th win over the Dallas Wings after receiving two technical fouls, one right after the other, in the third quarter. She finished with just four points in 15 minutes of game time.
The injury is a tough break for Atlanta, who could overtake the third-place Mercury in the WNBA standings with a win and put themselves in pole position for prime playoff seeding. Phoenix struggled to defend her on the interior in their last matchup and Griner presents the much shorter Mercury frontcourt with a difficult matchup problem.
Phoenix, in contrast, is expected to have a full squad for the game, with no players listed on the injury report.
Follow our X and Facebook for all your Phoenix Mercury news updates.