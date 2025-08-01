Phoenix Mercury On SI

Will Brittney Griner Play Against the Mercury?

Brittney Griner will be facing off against the Phoenix Mercury for just the second time since leaving the team last offseason. But she may miss the game due to a nagging injury issue.

Chris Harrison

Jul 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) drives on Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) drives on Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld (24) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Phoenix Mercury franchise legend Brittney Griner has had an interesting season fitting in with her new team after moving on to the Atlanta Dream this offseason. Now playing some of her best ball of the season, she may not be available to face the team with which she won a WNBA championship, in what would be her first ever home game against the Mercury.

According to Underdog WNBA, Griner has been listed as doubtful for tonight's game against the Mercury with a neck injury. A "doubtful" status is meant to indicate that the player has a greater chance of not playing than of playing.

It's undoubtedly disappointing for fans of both teams. The Dream would love to have Griner on the court, given her excellent play last time they faced the Mercury, when she scored 17 points on just 12 shots in the Dream's 90-79 home win. Mercury fans would want to see the former Mercury icon on the court too. Griner would certainly be motivated to repeat her stellar performance against her old team, but the last thing she would want would be to exacerbate a neck issue before the season's stretch run.

Brittney Griner being guarded by Napheesa Collier
Jun 27, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) controls the ball over Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the first half at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Griner has averaged a career-low 10.6 points per game so far in her first season in Atlanta, but with star guard Rhyne Howard missing time due to injury, she's stepped up with some strong scoring performances in her absence.

After scoring 17 in her old home, she turned around and dropped 22 points in the Minnesota Lynx's first and only home loss of the season. She scored just 11 points in the two games after that, though, and got ejected from the Dream's July 30th win over the Dallas Wings after receiving two technical fouls, one right after the other, in the third quarter. She finished with just four points in 15 minutes of game time.

The injury is a tough break for Atlanta, who could overtake the third-place Mercury in the WNBA standings with a win and put themselves in pole position for prime playoff seeding. Phoenix struggled to defend her on the interior in their last matchup and Griner presents the much shorter Mercury frontcourt with a difficult matchup problem.

Phoenix, in contrast, is expected to have a full squad for the game, with no players listed on the injury report.

Follow our X and Facebook for all your Phoenix Mercury news updates.

feed

Published |Modified
Chris Harrison
CHRIS HARRISON

Chris Harrison is a proud United States Air Force veteran who loves the game of basketball in all of its forms. He attended Kansas State University and Toronto Metropolitan University to pursue his degree in journalism, so he could cover the sport he holds close to his heart. He has a wealth of experience covering the NBA, and now brings that same passion to his WNBA coverage, where he will serve as the Phoenix Mercury team reporter on SI.