Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream Game Preview
Right now, the Phoenix Mercury and Atlanta Dream are on different trajectories, with the Mercury, still holding on to third place in the WNBA, having lost four of their last five and the Dream having won three of their last four. The two teams faced off for the first time this season on July 23rd, on an emotional night featuring Mercury legend Brittney Griner's long-awaited return to the desert, and the Dream emerged with a 90-79 victory.
A lot will be on the line in this matchup, as a Phoenix loss would allow Atlanta to pull ahead of them in the standings and grab hold of the number three spot.
The Atlanta Offense
Before the previous game, I wrote that the Dream were better than their record suggested and they've been proving it lately. The Dream have been rolling lately, especially on the offensive end, where they rank third in the entire league in offensive efficiency and their recent winning stretch has come without Rhyne Howard, their second-leading scorer.
In Howard's absence, her teammates have stepped up. Allisha Gray is always an excellent scorer, of course, and is lethal from anywhere on the court, but the ball has also been finding Griner, who is just fifth on the team in points for the season, more often.
She put up 22 points on just 13 shots as the Dream handed the Minnesota Lynx their first home loss of the entire season and she dropped an efficient 17 points on just 12 shots on her former team the game before. She could be a real problem for a Phoenix team lacking in height, as there are few Mercury players who can seriously contest her shot if she's given space.
The Dream aren't a great three-point shooting team, but they lit Phoenix up from beyond the arc last time around. The Mercury can't afford to let that happen again.
The Dream Defense
Atlanta's defense isn't quite elite, but they're very good at protecting their own glass and they have the league's best defensive rebounding rate. The Mercury will have to be efficient from the field to score on this unit, as they won't be able to count on second-chance points.
They also give up the fewest points off turnovers in the league, which could be an issue for a Phoenix team that prides themselves on applying pressure, forcing mistakes, and running in transition. If Atlanta can protect the ball on offense, get back early in transition, and secure Phoenix's misses, it could put a lot of stress on a Phoenix halfcourt offense that has struggled at times lately.
Phoenix will have plenty of motivation to get revenge on the Dream and re-assert their position in the standings. It should be a good game between two of the league's best teams and potentially even a playoff preview.
For more Phoenix Mercury news and analysis, check out our X and Facebook pages.