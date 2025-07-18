Looking Ahead At The Mercury's Next Three Games
The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game will be the talk of the weekend. The league's top stars will be in action, and they are fighting for bragging rights.
Team Clark and Team Collier will face each other, as players like A'ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston, Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike represent their respective teams. Wilson and Boston were named starters on Team Clark alongside Caitlin Clark herself, Satou Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu. With Clark and Sabally's injuries, Brittney Sykes and Brionna Jones will take their place.
Stewart and Ogwumike are starters alongside Napheesa Collier, Allisha Gray and Paige Bueckers. Alyssa Thomas is also a member of Team Collier, and will come off the bench as a reserve.
This is a fun time for both fans and players. It is great to see so much talent on the floor and seeing people Stewart and Wilson on the same team makes it even more exciting. However, once this game is over, it is back to business.
The Phoenix Mercury will face the Atlanta Dream in their first game after All-Star break. The Dream are 13-9 this season, and they are fifth in the league overall. Atlanta has one of the Mercury's greatest players, as Brittney Griner signed with the Dream during the offseason. This will be her first time returning to Phoenix. So, it will be a special game.
Their matchup against Griner and the Dream is the first of the season series. The Mercury can set the tone early, and pick up a win before their next two meetings.
After the Dream, the Mercury will play the New York Liberty. The Liberty are the defending champions, and they look like they can win another. They have a record of 15-6 and have won their last three games. They are second in the overall standings, as they passed the Mercury after Phoenix's last game.
The Mercury have beat the Liberty twice this year, and one of those times, they did it on the road. This next game will be in New York, and Phoenix has a chance to hand the Liberty a loss in Barclays Center. The Liberty are a great home team, are they are 10-2 in home games. If the Mercury did it once, they can do it twice. If they are healthy, they can get another win over New York.
After New York, the Mercury will face the Washington Mystics. The Mystics are 11-11 this year, and their rookies Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen have led the way. Washington has picked up wins over teams such as the Indiana Fever and the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury beat the Mystics, but as their season shows, they cannot be taken lightly.
Phoenix is one of the best teams in the league, and if they start another run after All-Star, they can separate themselves from the pack.
