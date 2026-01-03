How Mercury's Bass and More Made History
The Phoenix Mercury have had players from some of the most prestigious schools, and they made a name for themselves in their time in Phoenix.
Phoenix has had players from Baylor, UConn and others, and Duke is also a part of that legacy.
When it comes to Duke and its ties to the WNBA, there have been 26 players who have entered the league. The first Blue Devil to make the WNBA was Michele Van Gorp, and she was a second-round pick in 1999.
After Van Gorp, more Blue Devils entered the league, and some of them spent time with the Mercury.
Duke has had some great players, and as far as the ones who played for Phoenix, they are a part of the school's history. When it comes to areas like points, Alana Beard is Duke's all-time leading scorer. She scored 2,687 points in her time with the Blue Devils, that record still stands.
Currie comes to Phoenix
Monique Currie was a strong scorer in her college years, and she is third on that list, as she scored 2,122 points. She started her WNBA journey with the Charlotte Sting, but eventually she would play for the Mercury. She played with them in 2015, and during that time, she averaged 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists.
A few Mercury players were first in certain categories, as Mistie Bass is the leader in games played. She played 142 games with the Blue Devils, and multiple players are tied for second, as they all played 140 games. Currie is one of those players, and she is joined by Lindsey Harding and Sheana Mosch.
When it comes to assists, Harding is the leader. She had a total of 579 assists during those years, and Currie is 10th, as she had 413. Chelsea Gray is second on the list, as she had 545 in her college years.
Bass and Harding were both drafted by the Mercury, but they did not play for the team right away. The Mercury had four picks in 2006, and after drafting Cappie Pondexter, they selected Liz Shimek and Bass in the second round. They were traded shortly after that, and the forward started her career with the Houston Comets.
In Harding's case, she was the No. 1 pick of the 2007 WNBA Draft. She was drafted by Phoenix, but the team traded her to the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury went on to win a championship that year, and Harding had a solid rookie season. Both players joined the Mercury years later, and Bass ended up winning a championship.
The Blue Devils have had some great players, and players like Bass and Harding still have a place in their school's history. They also have a place in Mercury history.
