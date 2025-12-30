Revisiting Mercury Legend Cappie Pondexter's All-Star Games
Cappie Pondexter is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and she helped them achieve great things. The Mercury drafted her in 2006, and in her second season, she helped the team win its first championship.
The high-scoring guard averaged 17.2 points, four assists and 3.6 rebounds in 2007, and she had an impressive playoff run. She averaged 18.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals during that time. Pondexter played well during the WNBA Finals, and in the end, she became the first Mercury player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Pondexter makes All-Star debut
Pondexter was off to a hot start, and in her first season, she accomplished something special. She became an All-Star, and she played alongside Diana Taurasi. Both guards were reserves in that game, and Taurasi had nine points, two rebounds and two assists. Pondexter had four points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Phoenix's duo was a part of the 2007 All-Star Game, and they were joined by Penny Taylor. The West had six players who scored in double figures, and Pondexter and Taurasi were a part of that. Taurasi had 13 points, nine assists, four rebounds and a block. Pondexter had 12 points, two assists, two steals, a rebound and a block.
The Mercury were represented in 2009 as well, as Pondexter and Taurasi were reserves. Phoenix's No. 1 pick had 18 points, four assists and four rebounds. The 2007 Finals MVP had nine points, nine rebounds, six assists and a steal.
After winning a championship in 2009, the Mercury traded Pondexter, and they received Candice Dupree in return. The All-Star guard went to the New York Liberty, and she had her best season. She averaged 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds.
Pondexter was an All-Star in 2011, and for the first time, she represented the Eastern Conference. She was also a starte, and she finished the game with 17 points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals. She helped the East pull off a win, as her and her teammates beat the West 118-113.
During her career, Pondexter was a seven-time All-Star. She had some nice performances in those games, and she represented both conferences. The Mercury guard accomplished many things, and like other greats, she played in the All-Star Game. Pondexter is Phoenix legend, and her accolades will continue to be discussed.
