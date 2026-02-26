Phoenix Beats A Familiar Foe In 2017
The Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 2-1 in their 2017 season series, and they won the first and third games. They had a win over an Eastern Conference team, and they picked up wins over a Western Conference rival.
Phoenix beat the Seattle Storm 2-1, and they started the series with an 85-82 win. The Mercury were on the road for that game, but Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi helped the team secure a victory. They both had 25 points, and in the center's case, she had nine rebounds, three assists and a block. This was also one of the games where she had a dunk.
Taurasi had four assists and a rebound to go along with her points. Phoenix had one more player who scored in double figures, as Danielle Robinson had 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Seattle trailed, but the team responded with a 98-89 win. This game took place in Phoenix, and these teams battled from beginning to end. Taurasi finished the game with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists. Griner had 19 points, and Monique Currie had 11.
The Storm had a nice, balanced game, as Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird both had 20 points. Then, Crystal Langhorne had 19 points and Alysha Clark had 13. The series was tied, and the Mercury needed one more win to avoid a season series loss.
Mercury take the series
With the series on the line, the Mercury pulled off a close road win in the last meeting. They beat the Storm 75-71, and Griner had an impressive performance. She had 29 points, eight rebounds, five blocks and an assist. Taurasi had 18 points, six rebounds and an assist. Leilani Mitchell was the last player to score in double figures, and she had 11 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
For the Storm, Jewell Loyd was the leading scorer, and she had 33 points. Loyd's team had two more players who scored in double figures, as Stewart had 13 points and Bird had 10. The Storm's stars put up a fight, but the Mercury came out victorious in the end.
The Mercury had a win over a conference rival, and during the season, they had battles with other West teams.
