Examining The History Of Phoenix's First-Round Picks
The Phoenix Mercury have had some of the WNBA's biggest stars, and some of them helped the team win championships.
Mercury draft a star in 2004
Diana Taurasi comes to mind, and she was the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft. The Mercury also brought in Brittney Griner, and she was the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft. The Mercury had their worst season before drafting the Baylor center, and she helped them get to the playoffs.
The Mercury have found great players over the years, and it all started with the 1997 WNBA Draft. That year was a big year for the league, as teams went through a unique process. They received players through allocation, they drafted established players in an elite draft, and they selected players coming out of college in an official draft.
Phoenix's first pick in that last draft was Toni Foster, and she spent three seasons with the Mercury. Her first season was her best, and she averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and an assist.
After drafting Foster, the Mercury continued to add first-round talent over the years. Their 1998 pick was Maria Stepanova, and she had some solid seasons with them. She played from 1998 to 2001, and she returned a few years later. Her 2001 season led to her being involved in the Most Improved Player race. She averaged 10.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, two blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals.
The following year, the Mercury drafted Edna Campbell in the first round, and in 2000, they did not have a first-round pick. However, they had one in 2001, and they drafted Kristen Veal.
Phoenix added more talent over the years, and the selections paid off as it led to a championship. The Mercury won in 2007, and by that time, they had players like Taurasi, Cappie Pondexter and Penny Taylor leading the way. Phoenix had the No. 1 pick that year, and the franchise drafted Lindsey Harding. Harding's time with the team was brief, as she was traded to the Minnesota Lynx right after that. The Mercury received a veteran in return, as they acquired Tangela Smith.
Since the beginning, the Mercury have drafted 19 players in the first round. That excludes the elite draft, which is when they drafted Bridget Pettis.
Phoenix has found stars, and some of them helped the team win it all.
