Mercury Beats Rival, Sweeps Them During The Postseason

The Phoenix Mercury made the playoffs in 2015, and in their first matchup, they faced the Tulsa Shock. They beat the Shock in both games, and they faced the Minnesota Lynx after that. Minnesota won that series, and Maya Moore and her teammates ended up winning the WNBA Finals.

Looking back at the regular season, the Mercury and the Shock had a competitive series. Phoenix won that series, and it all started with a blowout win.

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Candice Dupree (4) celebrates a play with center Brittney Griner (42) against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sky 83-62. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury beat the Shock 86-55, and Candice Dupree was the top performer. She had 16 points, and she also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Brittney Griner finished the game with 13 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks.

Phoenix had two more players who scored in double figures, as DeWanna Bonner and Monique Currie both had 11 points. Bonner had four assists, two rebounds and a steal, while Currie had four rebounds and two assists.

Mercury's DeWanna Bonner (24) makes a layup against Liberty during the first half at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. on Aug. 19, 2018. 865709002 | Patrick Breen/The Republic

Tulsa hosted Phoenix in the next game, and the Mercury picked up another win. They beat the Shock 78-66, and Bonner had 24 points. Dupree had 20 points, and Griner had a double-double. Phoenix's center had 13 points and 10 rebounds. She also had seven blocks in that outing.

Odyssey Sims was the Shock's leading scorer, and she had 16 points. Plenette Pierson, who started her career with the Mercury, had 14 points and the Wings had two more players who scored 10 or more points. Still, Phoenix pulled off the win and gained a 2-0 lead.

Mercury beat Shock in an intense battle

The third game of that series was close, as the Mercury beat the Shock in overtime. They won by three, as Bonner was the hero. She made a late 3-pointer, and she put the team over the top. Phoenix's veteran had 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks. Then, Dupree had 24 points and Griner had 18.

Oct 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) reacts after a basket against the Las Vegas Aces in the second half during game three of the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix had a 3-0 lead, and after that, Tulsa won the last two games. The Shock beat the Mercury 74-59 in the fourth game, and they picked up a 91-87 win in the final meeting. Both teams fought in that series, and in the end, Phoenix came out on top.

When the playoffs came around, the Mercury beat the Shock 88-55 in the first game and 91-67 in the second. The Mercury beat another conference rival, and they kept their journey going.

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