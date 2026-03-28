Phoenix Adds A Game-Changing Guard With The First Pick

The Phoenix Mercury struggled for a few years, but luckily, help was on the way. They landed the first pick of the 2004 WNBA Draft, and they selected a guard who helped them make history.

They brought in Diana Taurasi , and she was fresh off her championship with UConn. She had a great senior year, and she averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 assists, four rebounds and 1.5 steals. UConn won its third championship in a row, and Taurasi was gearing up for what would be an exceptional WNBA career.

Aug 3, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) controls the ball against the Atlanta Dream during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Phoenix's new star got off to a hot start, and she averaged 17.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals. She won the Rookie of the Year award, and she made the All-WNBA First Team the same year. That was just the beginning for the star, and she had a remarkable career.

In her second season, she averaged 16.0 points, 4.5 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals. The Mercury were getting closer to the playoffs, and eventually they returned to the postseason. They won a championship in 2007, and Taurasi had a strong season. Then, she helped the Mercury progress, and they won two more titles in later years.

Taurasi retires, Phoenix continues to shine

Diana Taurasi, shown here during the Phoenix Mercury's game on Aug. 16, 2024, game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, announced her retirement Tuesday. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Taurasi called it a career after the 2024 season, and she had a ton of accolades by that time. The 2025 Mercury kept that excellence going, and they had a successful regular season that led to a WNBA Finals appearance.

Mercury guard Diana Taurasi stands with former and present teammates on the practice court with her logo during the grand opening of the Mercury’s new practice facility on Thursday, July 18, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When a team drafts a player with the first pick, it can go several ways. A player can become a star, or they do not materialize the way people expect them to. Taurasi was an undeniable star, and she became a WNBA legend.

A few months later, the NBA had its draft, and a young player started their journey. Dwight Howard was the first pick of that year's draft, and he went to the Orlando Magic. Howard made the All-Rookie Team, and he went on to have a respectable season. He won a championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, he was a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and he was an All-Star.

Howard officially retired earlier this month, but his contributions will be discussed for years to come. He played well, and the Magic found a star. The Mercury found a star, and later this year, she will receive a special honor. Things worked out for both the Magic and the Mercury, and it all started with their drafts.

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