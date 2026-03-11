Mercury's Big Draft Helps Them Get Back On Track
In 2002, the Phoenix Mercury finished the season with a record of 11-21. That was their worst season up to that point, but the following year was even worse.
Phoenix finished the season with a record of 8-26, and the team had its share of losing streaks. The Mercury started the year with two losses, as the Sacramento Monarchs and the Houston Comets secured wins over them.
Those games were fairly close, but the Mercury could not pull off victories. Phoenix defeated the San Antonio Silver Stars in the third game, and while that was a positive, the Mercury went on a losing streak right after that.
Mercury struggle, lose to contending teams
The Mercury lost five games in a row, and it started with a loss against to the Monarchs. The Monarchs beat them 69-49 that time around, and Plenette Pierson and Adrian Williams-Strong both scored in double figures. Pierson had 13 points off the bench, while Williams-Strong had 12.
Phoenix went through a challenging period, and their last loss was against the Charlotte Sting. The Sting beat them 58-50, and the Mercury had two players who scored at least 10 points. Those players were Kayte Christensen and Anna DeForge, and they both had 10.
After that game, the Mercury picked up a victory. They beat the Comets 76-61, and they had multiple players who scored in double figures. Tamicha Jackson had 18 points, DeForge and Williams-Strong both had 14 points and Christensen had 13.
Phoenix struggled all season, and until the 2012 season, that was the franchise's worst record. The Mercury finished the 2012 season with a record of 7-27, and they received the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft. They brought in Brittney Griner, who was a game-changing center in college. She had a great rookie season, and she helped Phoenix finish the season with a record of 19-15.
The Mercury returned to the playoffs, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks. However, they lost to the Minnesota Lynx. The following season, the Mercury would make history, and Griner continued to play a big role in the team's success. The 2013 season was just the beginning, and with their stars leading the charge, brighter days were ahead.
Phoenix was in a different space in 2013, and the struggles of the 2003 season were a thing of the past.
