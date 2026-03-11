Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Big Draft Helps Them Get Back On Track

The Phoenix Mercury had a poor 2003 season, but years later, they added a special player.

The crowd reacts to a Phoenix Mercury basket during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 23, 2019, in Phoenix. The Phoenix Mercury defeated the LA Sparks 82-72. Phoenix Mercury vs Los Angeles Sparks, June 23, 2019
The crowd reacts to a Phoenix Mercury basket during the game against the Los Angeles Sparks on June 23, 2019, in Phoenix. The Phoenix Mercury defeated the LA Sparks 82-72. Phoenix Mercury vs Los Angeles Sparks, June 23, 2019 / Johanna Huckeba/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In 2002, the Phoenix Mercury finished the season with a record of 11-21. That was their worst season up to that point, but the following year was even worse.

Phoenix finished the season with a record of 8-26, and the team had its share of losing streaks. The Mercury started the year with two losses, as the Sacramento Monarchs and the Houston Comets secured wins over them.

Sep 10, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A Wilson Evo NXT official WNBA basketball on the court at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Those games were fairly close, but the Mercury could not pull off victories. Phoenix defeated the San Antonio Silver Stars in the third game, and while that was a positive, the Mercury went on a losing streak right after that.

Mercury struggle, lose to contending teams

The Mercury lost five games in a row, and it started with a loss against to the Monarchs. The Monarchs beat them 69-49 that time around, and Plenette Pierson and Adrian Williams-Strong both scored in double figures. Pierson had 13 points off the bench, while Williams-Strong had 12.

Phoenix went through a challenging period, and their last loss was against the Charlotte Sting. The Sting beat them 58-50, and the Mercury had two players who scored at least 10 points. Those players were Kayte Christensen and Anna DeForge, and they both had 10.

April 8, 2010; Sacramento, CA, USA; Sacramento Kings sideline reporter Kayte Christensen during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Arco Arena. The Kings defeated the Clippers 116-94. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

After that game, the Mercury picked up a victory. They beat the Comets 76-61, and they had multiple players who scored in double figures. Tamicha Jackson had 18 points, DeForge and Williams-Strong both had 14 points and Christensen had 13.

Phoenix struggled all season, and until the 2012 season, that was the franchise's worst record. The Mercury finished the 2012 season with a record of 7-27, and they received the first pick of the 2013 WNBA Draft. They brought in Brittney Griner, who was a game-changing center in college. She had a great rookie season, and she helped Phoenix finish the season with a record of 19-15.

Sep 23, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42), guard Jasmine James (10) and forward Lynetta Kizer (12) celebrate winning game three of the Western Conference Semi-Finals 78-77 against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Mercury returned to the playoffs, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks. However, they lost to the Minnesota Lynx. The following season, the Mercury would make history, and Griner continued to play a big role in the team's success. The 2013 season was just the beginning, and with their stars leading the charge, brighter days were ahead.

Phoenix was in a different space in 2013, and the struggles of the 2003 season were a thing of the past.

