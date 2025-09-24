Mercury History: Anna DeForge And Others Wear No. 30
Many players have came and went when it comes to the Phoenix Mercury franchise. Phoenix has been home to some of the WNBA's greatest players, and regardless of how long they played with the team, they are still a part of history.
When it comes to jersey numbers, the last one that was explored was No. 28. So far, there has only been one player who has worn that number for Phoenix. Pat Luckey wore it in 2001, and in the game she played, she had an assist and a rebound.
This time around, No. 30 will be discussed, as the Mercury have yet to have a player wear No. 29 for them. As far as No. 30, its history dates back to 1999.
Amanda Wilson was the first player to wear this number. Wilson was drafted by the Mercury in the fourth round of the 1999 WNBA Draft. She attended Louisiana Tech, and her best season in that time was her third year.
Wilson kicks things off
Wilson averaged 18.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists during that season. She spent two seasons with the Mercury before being waived.
The next player to wear the number was Shea Mahoney. She started her career with the New York Liberty and she also had a brief stint with the Mercury. After that, the next player to wear the number was Anna DeForge.
DeForge started her career with the Detroit Shock and a few years later, she joined the Mercury. She played with Phoenix from 2003 to 2005, and she had some good years with the team. Her best season with the Mercury was in 2004, and she averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals.
Phoenix traded her to the Indiana Fever after the 2005 season, and they received Kelly Miller in return.
A few years later, LaToya Sanders wore it, and she was Phoenix's first-round pick in the 2008 draft. She spent a year with them before being traded to the Minnesota Lynx. After that, two more players wore No. 30. Nicole Ohlde wore it in 2009 and 2010, and Kadi Sissoko wore it in 2023.
For now, Sissoko is the last player to wear it, but that can eventually change. Overall, there have been six players who wore No. 30 for the Mercury, and over time, that number may grow.
Please follow us on X to see what Mercury players appear in the next edition of this series when you click right here!