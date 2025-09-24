Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury History: Anna DeForge And Others Wear No. 30

The Phoenix Mercury have had many players, and over the years, some of them wore No. 30 for them.

Davion Moore

Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A Wilson official WNBA Evo NXT basketball approaches the net and rim at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; A Wilson official WNBA Evo NXT basketball approaches the net and rim at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Many players have came and went when it comes to the Phoenix Mercury franchise. Phoenix has been home to some of the WNBA's greatest players, and regardless of how long they played with the team, they are still a part of history.

When it comes to jersey numbers, the last one that was explored was No. 28. So far, there has only been one player who has worn that number for Phoenix. Pat Luckey wore it in 2001, and in the game she played, she had an assist and a rebound.

This time around, No. 30 will be discussed, as the Mercury have yet to have a player wear No. 29 for them. As far as No. 30, its history dates back to 1999.

Phoenix Mercury
Aug 29, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; WNBA basketball on the floor during a game between the Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings in the fourth quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Amanda Wilson was the first player to wear this number. Wilson was drafted by the Mercury in the fourth round of the 1999 WNBA Draft. She attended Louisiana Tech, and her best season in that time was her third year.

Wilson kicks things off

Wilson averaged 18.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists during that season. She spent two seasons with the Mercury before being waived.

The next player to wear the number was Shea Mahoney. She started her career with the New York Liberty and she also had a brief stint with the Mercury. After that, the next player to wear the number was Anna DeForge.

DeForge started her career with the Detroit Shock and a few years later, she joined the Mercury. She played with Phoenix from 2003 to 2005, and she had some good years with the team. Her best season with the Mercury was in 2004, and she averaged 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals.

Phoenix traded her to the Indiana Fever after the 2005 season, and they received Kelly Miller in return.

Kelly Mille
Detroit Shock's Deanna Nolan dribbles past Phoenix Mercury's Kelly Miller during Game 1 of the WNBA Finals at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Sept. 5. 2007. The Shock defeated the Mercury, 108-100. / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A few years later, LaToya Sanders wore it, and she was Phoenix's first-round pick in the 2008 draft. She spent a year with them before being traded to the Minnesota Lynx. After that, two more players wore No. 30. Nicole Ohlde wore it in 2009 and 2010, and Kadi Sissoko wore it in 2023.

LaToya Sander
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) spins past Washington Mystics center LaToya Sanders (30) during the second quarter at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on August 7, 2018. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For now, Sissoko is the last player to wear it, but that can eventually change. Overall, there have been six players who wore No. 30 for the Mercury, and over time, that number may grow.

Please follow us on X to see what Mercury players appear in the next edition of this series when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.