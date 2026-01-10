Mercury's Bonner Impacts Team's Playoff Run
DeWanna Bonner started her career with the Phoenix Mercury back in 2009, and after playing elsewhere, she returned to where it all started.
Bonner signed with the Mercury midway through the 2025 season, and she became their top reserve. She averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and an assist during that time. Overall, she averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists during that season when her stats with the Indiana Fever are factored in.
The Mercury veteran is no stranger to making the playoffs, and Phoenix's recent playoff run was her 15th playoff appearance.
Bonner gets double-double against Western Conference rival
Bonner played well during that time, and she had her best performance in the third game of the series against the Las Vegas Aces. She had 25 points in that game, and she also had 10 rebounds and a block.
Phoenix lost that game, as A'ja Wilson's clutch shot gave her team the 90-88 victory. Despite the loss, the Mercury put up a fight, and they nearly picked up a win on their home floor.
The three-time Sixth Woman of the Year scored a total of 100 points during that run. She added to her total with the Mercury, as she is third on the franchise's postseason points list. Diana Taurasi is first on that list, and she had a total of 1,486 points. Brittney Griner is second on the list, and she had 834 points in her time with the Mercury. Then, Bonner is third, and she has 744.
Bonner has a chance to climb the list, and some of Phoenix's current stars will do the same. Kahleah Copper is eighth, as she has a total of 225 points in her playoff runs with the Mercury. Satou Sabally is ninth, and she has 190 points, and Alyssa Thomas is right behind her, as she has 186.
The most points Bonner has scored during a playoff run are 168. She did that in 2018, and the Mercury played well in that period. They beat the Dallas Wings in a single-elimination game, they beat the Connecticut Sun in a similar situation, and after that, they lost to the Seattle Storm. Despite the loss, Bonner played well during that run, and she averaged 24.0 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals.
Bonner has had some great playoff years, and her contributions in Phoenix's last run helped the team go far.
