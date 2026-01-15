Mercury's Bonner Starts Career On A Good Note
DeWanna Bonner returned to the Phoenix Mercury during the 2025 season, and she played a role in their playoff run. She averaged 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and an assist in her 24 games with the Mercury. She came off the bench for most of those games, but she was a starter in one of them.
Bonner averaged 9.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, an assist and a steal during the playoffs, and she played 11 games. She was a starter in one of those games, and it was an important game. She entered the starting lineup in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals after Satou Sabally missed the game due to a concussion. The veteran played well in that game, as she had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The veteran's return to Phoenix was special, as she nearly won her third championship. She won two in the past, and both of them were with the Mercury. Her championship was in 2009, which was also her rookie season.
Phoenix finished that season with a record of 23-11, and before the year started, the Mercury brought in Bonner. She was the fifth pick of that year's draft.
Bonner's WNBA career started on a good note, as she averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds. In her first game, she had 16 points, 11 rebounds and two assists. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the San Antonio Silver Stars 90-79.
Phoenix's rookie continued to play well early on, as she had 13 points and five rebounds in her second game. The Mercury beat the New York Liberty 91-84 in that game. The Mercury lost their first game after that, as the Sacramento Monarchs beat them 90-71. Bonner's stats in that game were similar to her performance against the Liberty.
Bonner receives recognition for her season
Bonner continued to play well in her rookie season, and in the end, she scored 381 points. She also had 196 rebounds, 25 blocks, 23 steals and 13 assists. The Mercury reserve made an impact, and she was named the Sixth Woman of the Year. She won the award over players like Angel McCoughtry, Shavonte Zellous, Kara Braxton and others.
The Mercury's new addition was already making waves, and she would continue to do so in her other seasons with them. She played with them until 2019, as she joined the Connecticut Sun before the 2020 season.
Fast forward to the present, and she was one of Phoenix's veterans, and she helped them finish the season strong. Bonner has a special place in Mercury history, and it all began with a great rookie season.
