Why Phoenix's Stars Were Involved In 2018 Award Races
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2018 season with a record of 20-14. It was a good year, and they had a solid playoff run in the process.
The Mercury faced the Dallas Wings in the first round, and it was a single-elimination game. They beat the Wings 101-83, and DeWanna Bonner was the leading scorer. She had 29 points, and she also had 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Diana Taurasi had a big game of her own, as she had 26 points, 12 assists and two steals. Brittney Griner had 17 points, five rebounds and three assists. Then, the Mercury had another player who tallied a double-double, as Stephanie Talbot had 11 points and 11 rebounds. She also had three assists and a steal.
Phoenix faced the Connecticut Sun after that, and Griner led the team to victory. She had 27 points, and she also had six blocks, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Taurasi also had 27 points, and she had five assists and two rebounds in the process. Bonner also had a nice game, as she had a double-double of 23 points and 18 rebounds.
After that, the Mercury faced the Seattle Storm, and the Storm beat them 3-2. The Mercury lost the first two games, won the next two, and lost the final game.
Mercury stars received MVP nods
Despite the loss, it was a good year, and the Mercury were a part of award races. Breanna Stewart took home Most Valuable Player (MVP), and she received 33 first-place votes. Liz Cambage was second in the race, Elena Delle Donne was third and Candace Parker was fourth. Taurasi was behind Parker, and she earned 48 points.
Griner was also a part of the race, as she was tied for 12th. Her and Sue Bird both earned four points. The Mercury center was also a part of the Defensive Player of the Year race, and received two points. Alana Beard won the award, and she had 16 points.
There was another Mercury player involved in award races, as Briann January had two points in the Sportsmanship Award race. Bird won it, and she had 16 points.
Phoenix had a strong season, and with the way its stars played, they deserved recognition for their efforts.
