The Unique History of No. 22 For the Mercury
After having a number that several players wore over the years, the next number of the list is a bit different. The No. 21 was worn by players like Umeki Webb, Brianna Turner and now Kalani Brown. As far as No. 22, there are four players who wore it for the Mercury. This number dates back to the Mercury's first season, and it was worn by a special player.
The first player to wear No. 22 was Jennifer Gillom. Gillom and Michele Timms were the Mercury's first players, then they built the rest of their roster before the start of the season. They gained players such as Bridget Pettis, Nancy Lieberman and Toni Foster in that time.
Gillom leads the Mercury to successful seasons
Gillom was the Mercury's first star, and she had some great years with them. She averaged 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in her first season. Then, she had an even better year in 1998, as she averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists.
Phoenix's first star played with them from 1997 to 2002. She became an All-Star and made All-WNBA Teams during that time. Gillom spent a season with the Los Angeles Sparks, but that was her last stop.
This number stayed vacant for some time, but the next player to wear it was Charde Houston.
Houston started her career with the Minnesota Lynx, as they drafted her back in 2008. She spent multiple years with them, won a championship and Minnesota traded her to Phoenix before the 2012 season.
In her first year with Phoenix, Houston averaged 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals. The following year, she averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The Mercury traded her to the Seattle Storm, but she was waived before that. Then, she signed with the New York Liberty.
After Houston, Cayla George was the next one to wear it. She signed with them back in 2015, and then after missing a season due to the Olympics, she returned in 2017. She also spent time with the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces.
The last player to wear No. 22 was Yvonne Turner. Turner had two stints with the Mercury, as she played with them from 2017 to 2019, she wore No. 6 at one point, then she wore No. 22 briefly.
Four players have worn No. 22, and at this point, there will not be another. Gillom is now a part of the Ring of Honor, and her jersey is retired alongside players like Timms and Penny Taylor. Gillom was a star for Phoenix, and the players that did wear the number after her are also a part of Mercury history.
Please follow us on X to see what Mercury players appear in the next edition of this series when you click right here!