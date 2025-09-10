Phoenix Mercury On SI

The Unique History of No. 22 For the Mercury

The Phoenix Mercury have made some impactful players, and one of their first stars wore No. 22 in her time.

Davion Moore

Jul 24, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Charde Houston (22) takes a shot in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 81-69. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Charde Houston (22) takes a shot in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 81-69. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images / Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images

After having a number that several players wore over the years, the next number of the list is a bit different. The No. 21 was worn by players like Umeki Webb, Brianna Turner and now Kalani Brown. As far as No. 22, there are four players who wore it for the Mercury. This number dates back to the Mercury's first season, and it was worn by a special player.

The first player to wear No. 22 was Jennifer Gillom. Gillom and Michele Timms were the Mercury's first players, then they built the rest of their roster before the start of the season. They gained players such as Bridget Pettis, Nancy Lieberman and Toni Foster in that time.

Gillom leads the Mercury to successful seasons

Gillom was the Mercury's first star, and she had some great years with them. She averaged 15.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals in her first season. Then, she had an even better year in 1998, as she averaged 20.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists.

Jennifer Gillo
July 24, 2010; Uncasville, CT, USA; Los Angeles Sparks head coach Jennifer Gillom talks with guard Andrea Riley (10) during a break as they take on the Connecticut Sun during the first half at the Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Phoenix's first star played with them from 1997 to 2002. She became an All-Star and made All-WNBA Teams during that time. Gillom spent a season with the Los Angeles Sparks, but that was her last stop.

This number stayed vacant for some time, but the next player to wear it was Charde Houston.

Charde Housto
Jun 6, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Charde Houston (22) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Lynx at the Target Center. The Lynx defeated the Mercury 99-79. Mandatory Credit: Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images / Marilyn Indahl-Imagn Images

Houston started her career with the Minnesota Lynx, as they drafted her back in 2008. She spent multiple years with them, won a championship and Minnesota traded her to Phoenix before the 2012 season.

In her first year with Phoenix, Houston averaged 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals. The following year, she averaged 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists. The Mercury traded her to the Seattle Storm, but she was waived before that. Then, she signed with the New York Liberty.

After Houston, Cayla George was the next one to wear it. She signed with them back in 2015, and then after missing a season due to the Olympics, she returned in 2017. She also spent time with the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces.

The last player to wear No. 22 was Yvonne Turner. Turner had two stints with the Mercury, as she played with them from 2017 to 2019, she wore No. 6 at one point, then she wore No. 22 briefly.

Yvonne Turne
Jun 8, 2018; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Yvonne Turner jumps for a basket during the first half against the Chicago Sky at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Munoz-The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK / Brian Munoz-USA TODAY NETWORK

Four players have worn No. 22, and at this point, there will not be another. Gillom is now a part of the Ring of Honor, and her jersey is retired alongside players like Timms and Penny Taylor. Gillom was a star for Phoenix, and the players that did wear the number after her are also a part of Mercury history.

